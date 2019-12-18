City should stick to clean energy goals
How is it that in a time when there is a strong focus on reducing our carbon footprint on Earth and where the City of Anacortes elected officials and staff are tooting their own horns about their efforts toward “green” energy practices that officials could disregard the work and plans of residents for their own contributions?
The city has spent tax dollars on the solar panels on the library and City Hall, and the Skookumchuck Wind Energy PSE project that the utilities department is so proud of participating.
The Anacortes Comprehensive Plan’s own goals and policies state goals like “environmental stewardship … promoting sustainable development practices, and addressing climate change;” “pursue environmental sustainability;” “embrace and promote green energy and technology opportunities;” “encourage building and site design that consider solar access of adjacent properties and that best offer opportunities for maximum use of southern exposure.”
The city’s new development regulations imposed restrictions preventing single family home development from obstructing the potential for solar energy on neighboring homes. So why has the city has chosen not to question the solar impact of the proposed 65-story apartment building at the corner of 18th Street and O Avenue, on the single-family home abutting the north side of this proposed development?
Picture more of these 65-foot bulky tall buildings anywhere between Commercial Avenue on the east all the way to M Avenue on the west, and from 10th Street (abutting the library) to the north all the way south to 29th Street (just north of Storvik Park). How many single-family homes in this neighborhood, where the average existing height is 15-25 feet, would be prevented the potential to access solar energy for their homes?
There are homes in this area that have already invested significantly in solar energy. What would happen to that investment should a 65-foot building permit abutting their home be approved by the city?
How can we allow such a complete disregard and application of a double standard by the city to have not incorporated the Comprehensive Plan goals and policies into the new development regulations? How can we allow developers’ desires to take precedence over citizens and community best interests?
How can we justify ignoring our own goals of reducing our carbon footprint by taking choices and financial opportunities away from citizens? How can we ignore our impact on global climate change?
Mary Jo McArdle
Anacortes
For-profit builders can hurt housing affordability
I am responding to the moratorium on Ordinance 3054. I am totally in favor of making this ordinance permanent.
I do not believe any five-story building being built by a “for profit” company will ever do anything to support the need for affordable housing in this town. In fact, I believe it will do just the opposite and actually increase the market rate for the area.
I am also convinced, that after discussing this with over 50 different local citizens, none of them believes that a five-story complex belongs in this city either. The idea that a bonus height would right the ship was a misfire from the start. As Councilman McDougall stated at the Dec. 2 City Council meeting, this project was a mistake and a misunderstanding.
The city should continue with the concepts being promoted internally as in the 19th Street townhouse project under the Anacortes Housing Authority. This would expand a more effective path forward and true progress can be gained on this critical issue. Letting an outside investment company influence where this city goes will only line the pockets of wealthy developers.
I would suggest that further movement be undertaken to support independent homeowners who are building cottage-type structures. Support such as allowing them to join as members in the Housing Authority structure if the owners desire help in finding needy renters and agree to imposed rent control.
One way to expand this initiative is to allow these owners property tax exemptions if they allow the Housing Authority to validate the renters’ needs and income and set the rate value of the unit the owner has available for the rental market. This concept is inside the city’s control and rewards local citizens who join this effort.
As a city, let’s not reward an outside developer when in fact, they are not doing anything to help those who need it most. Their concern is solely to turn a profit on investment.
I am totally opposed to any property tax exemptions for developers who do not agree to rent control on those units that could qualify. I am in favor in helping local citizens who are spending their own money to develop small rentals. A property tax exemption for these private units is a “win-win” for the owners and the city.
Thomas Lane
Anacortes
City should heed citizens’ opinions on tall building
Unless the City Council decides to do whatever is necessary to honor the legitimate concerns of hundreds and likely thousands of Anacortes citizens and, at the very least, put permit approval on hold for the 65-feet high apartment house at 18th and O, in the heart of our town, a hotel-sized building will begin construction and in 2020 be built behind the strip mall.
The permit application has been accepted, but all components have not yet be approved.
Many questionable approvals have been granted and have been challenged with apparent prejudice to the developer at the expense of the neighborhood and community at large.
If this project is allowed to go forward as proposed it will, in the opinion of many citizens, be a constant eyesore.
It will become a reminder that Mayor Gere and the current and new City Council will be remembered for their failure to provide fair and reasonable notice beyond the barest of minimums, of the misrepresented, and sudden adoption of the “Bonus Height Ordinance.”
This ordinance seems to have been created, suddenly and quietly, for the sole benefit of one developer, regardless of the almost unanimously negative response of the citizens of Anacortes who were belatedly well informed more by our own citizens than by the mayor and council who are charged with that responsibility.
Mike Pearl
Anacortes
Money should fund better projects
The well advertised and attended Monday rollout of redesign ideas for 11th through 13th streets and Commercial Avenue was a real eye opener to a project that should be closed down.
The conventional wisdom to reduce congestion is to add traffic lanes. This project would reduce four lanes (and in some places five lanes) to two. So forget less congestion.
But it’s not about that anyway. The state Department of Transportation can grant funds here to increase safety for walkers and bikers. But when asked, Eric Shjarback, project engineer, had no stats on pedestrian or biker injuries. He mentioned a freak fatality accident when a woman died in the dark wee hours of the morning three years ago, being hit by a truck. The area was deserted and most certainly the mutual inattention of driver and the darkly clothed women caused the event that might have occurred in any town intersection. Better lighting may have prevented this.
Yes, it is the same Department of Transportation willing to grant over $1 million for 11th to 13th streets that has recently told our mayor that funds were not available to resurface Commercial Avenue from 12th to 32nd streets. This work is universally agreed to be needed now.
Let’s stop this extravagant, designer remake of 12th Street and Commercial Avenue that will make a busy intersection worse. Increased lighting, radiusing several corners and pedestrian crossing upgrades would do the job.
Douglas Thurber
Anacortes
