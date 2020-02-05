Beware downside of an income tax
I was concerned when Initiative 976 passed that the resulting state revenue shortfall would further incentivize the Legislature to pursue initiating a state income tax. Well, here we are.
State Sen. Liz Lovelett is reported to have requested the State Supreme Court to overturn a 1933 ruling that a graduated income tax is unconstitutional, indicating that she is open to, perhaps even supportive of a state income tax, specifically a graduated income tax.
I would caution voters that a graduated income tax where there is no tax in existence is a Trojan horse. Voters whose income is currently below the threshold of taxation are likely to think favorably on such a tax because they see themselves as immune from the tax, a tax that would place a burden on “the other.”
The problem is that once an income tax is in place, graduated or flat, spending will inevitably and inexorably increase and will eventually exceed the revenues generated by the tax. At that point the Legislature will do the easy thing, i.e., raise the tax or lower the tax threshold or both to raise the needed income. That is simply the nature of the beast. Flat tax or graduated tax, a state income tax should be shunned.
Voters should wake up to the fact that repealing taxes and fees will have a consequence and often not the consequence they have in mind when they cast their vote. The law of unintended consequences will generally prevail. Voters should also be extremely wary of any proposed tax that they perceive will not affect them.
Joe Wall
Anacortes
Extending life of the Elwha is better choice
In the Jan. 29 edition of the American, the City Council’s 2020 legislative priorities included “Get a second ferry — preferably a hybrid electric — for the international route.” The article explains that the state’s Department of Transportation received $35 million to convert three existing ferries to hybrid electric boats.
For many reasons, I see that as a good investment. However, there is more to the story, including plans for an electric hybrid ferry serving the Anacortes-Sidney route.
1. The three ferries to be converted to hybrid electric boats are the three Jumbo Mark II ferries — the Puyallup, the Tacoma and the Wenatchee — none of which serve the San Juans and Sidney routes. A Washington State Ferries official indicated it would not make sense to have an electric hybrid on the Anacortes-Sidney route.
2. Any international route ferry must be Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS) certified. Currently, only the Chelan and Elwha are, and the Elwha is on the chopping block in the governor’s budget before the Legislature.
3. There were once plans to build a SOLAS boat when the Elwha retires, but it was decided to build new hybrid electric boats. The current thinking is to convert a new Olympic class ferry to SOLAS status. However, that could cost $30 million, and no decision has been made.
4. Until the status of I-976 (the car tabs initiative) is determined, there is uncertainty about WSF finances and its building/conversion plans.
Then there is the Elwha, currently out of service and moored at the Anacortes ferry dock. It needs steel deck repairs that could cost $15 million.
Repairs could keep it in service for a few more years. If it is decommissioned this legislative session, the likelihood of reversing that decision is virtually nil, and the entire fleet would be more vulnerable to service disruptions.
With no SOLAS backup for the Chelan, the Anacortes-Sidney route would be more vulnerable.
The best solution would be to “Save the Elwha” by opposing the plan to decommission it this session. At the least, the decision should be deferred until WSF’s financial situation is more clear.
My choice would be to fix the Elwha and use it for several years, thus reducing pressure on the fleet and keeping that all important SOLAS backup in place.
duane clark
Anacortes
Vote no on tax for subsidized housing
Say no to increased sales tax to subsidize low-income housing.
I always wonder who stands to benefit when the government wants to spend more of our money. As I drive around Anacortes, I see lots of professionally produced signs, and I wonder who is paying for all of these signs. There’s a particularly large sign just south of the D Avenue circle. It must have cost hundreds of dollars.
I grew up on the outskirts of Philadelphia, and I have seen the money pit called subsidized housing up close. I know the intentions are well meaning, but there is never enough money.
Anacortes is a special desirable place to live. So is San Diego. That doesn’t mean that everyone can afford to live there.
It is not our obligation as taxpayers to subsidize housing. There are several less expensive communities within commuting distance.
Richard Tomczak
Anacortes
Housing tax plans not best use of dollars
Is our new tax for affordable housing going to be spent wisely?
According to the goanacortes.com: “…potential projects include the …. renovation of the historic Olson building, which would include 15 to 20 affordable units on the upper floor.” I ask, is this the best way to use limited taxpayer dollars?
Also, according to goanacortes.com: “Councilman Ryan Walters said the money would also help preserve the Olson building, which was recently named one of the state’s Most Endangered Places.”
I believe that the Olson Building, which needs substantial renovating, is a building that deserves to be preserved, but not by using the affordable housing tax. I am sure there are developers and builders in the private sector with other avenues to private money that can preserve the Olson.
Additionally, the Olson location is in an area dominated by marine industry, which would not be conducive to residential living.
I believe that there are certainly other options that make more economical sense for the creation of 15 to 20 affordable units, along Commercial Avenue and the surrounding area.
Allen Rhoades
Anacortes
The lack of affordable housing is real
For years, one of the most agreed upon problems our community has is the lack of affordable housing.
The shortage is real and affects many families. Any opportunity to reduce the shortage should be examined. The solution is complex and will not happen overnight, but it needs to happen.
This opportunity to leverage our resources should be pursued. The state will double a tax rebate if our community approves this measure. The Anacortes Family Center has a solid plan. With shovel-ready projects waiting for funding, we will see an impact quickly.
A 1/10th of 1% sales tax increase will have a minimal effect on the price of taxable goods — Washington law exempts most grocery type food, prescription drugs and health care from retail sales tax – and will cost the average family less than $20 a year. If this family is now able to work and live in Anacortes, think about the savings in commuting alone.
City Council should be commended for putting this on the ballot — the only city in the county to do so. Having a sufficient inventory of affordable and workforce housing in our community makes our community stronger.
My wife Carrie and I will both be voting yes for what will be a great asset for Anacortes. Please strongly consider voting yes also.
Dan Worra
Anacortes
