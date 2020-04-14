The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping doors to the library closed, but staff is working with area experts to bring new skills and education to library patrons right in their living rooms.
The library is kicking off its Adult Program @ Home series this week, with videos featuring tips and trades on a variety of classes in the place of its normal Wednesday evening classes.
This week, Sommer Carter will broadcast from her art studio along with her daughter with information about making pottery.
Next week, Anacortes Community Theatre actor Morgan White will demonstrate how to prepare for an audition.
Each video will air on Facebook at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and will be available on the library’s website.
“The goal of the series is to highlight our local talent and expertise and learn and share together while we’re all staying at home,” Anacortes Librarian Diana Farnsworth said in an email.
Anyone interested in leading a presentation can email her at Dianaf@cityofanacortes.org.
