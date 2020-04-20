It’s National Library Week and the Anacortes Public Library is hosting a series of virtual events throughout the week to celebrate.
The library will host daily storytimes (with special guests), will host programs with partners from Friends of Skagit Beaches, Salish Sea School, Anacortes Community Theatre and will celebrate Earth Day and Shakespeare’s birthday with special videos.
The National Library Week theme for 2020 is “Find the library at your place,” highlighting how libraries are offering virtual services and digital content their communities during a time when physical buildings are closed and people are accessing resources from their homes. National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries participate.
Check on the library’s website and social media pages for any changes and updated information.
The videos stream on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AnacortesPublicLibrary.
Schedule:
Monday – Virtual storytime with Miss Ria at 11 a.m., “Meet Our Staff” at 12:30 p.m. and a special guest storytime with the Parks & Recreation Department at 6 p.m.
Tuesday – Storytime with the Anacortes Police Department at 11 a.m. and “Tuesday Tales” at 6 p.m. and a “Fun Facts About Earth Day” live presentation by Peter Haas in partnership with Friends of Skagit Beaches at 7 p.m.
Wednesday – Virtual storytime with Miss Leslie at 11 a.m., teen writing group at 3:30 p.m. (email dianaf@cityofanacortes.org for a Zoom invitation) and “Together We Discover: How to Audition” with Morgan White at 7 p.m.
Thursday – “Happy Birthday Shakespeare: 5 Reasons One Librarian Loves Shakespeare” at 2 p.m. and pajama storytime at 6 p.m.
Friday – Virtual storytime with Miss Lisa at 11 a.m. and a special Earth Day message from the Salish Sea School (time TBD).
