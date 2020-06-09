Every summer, the Anacortes Public Library hosts a series of programs and events as part of its summer reading program, but this year will be different because of the pandemic.
Families won’t see the big outdoor events at the Heart of Anacortes or other in-library hands-on activities like normal, Children’s Department Librarian Leslie Wilson said.
“It’s a very different summer reading this year,” she said.
Wilson said she looks forward each year to summer reading and the stream of young people discovering the joy of reading and learning.
“It’s just not possible this year,” she said.
The staff has been brainstorming ways to encourage reading among all of its patrons this summer and came up with a theme they named “Imagine Your Story.”
Some programs will follow along with fairy tales and taking readers on adventures through fiction. Others will feature kids telling their own stories about growing up in Anacortes.
“What’s important to you? Where do you like to explore? Where’s your favorite place to ride your bike?” Wilson said.
Library staff is also working in collaboration with other departments to put on themed storytimes and programs to be offered digitally.
The Parks and Recreation department is hosting a pet food drive next week, for example, normally held at Bark in the Park, which was canceled this year. The first week of programs for summer reading, which runs June 15 to Aug. 31, will focus on pets, Wilson said.
Activities will be in the form of craft kits families can check out from the library, fairy tale-themed activities presented on the library’s website and social media pages, themed storytimes and more, Wilson said.
The Noon Kiwanis Club funded some live performances for the summer, but limitations on gatherings mean the library can’t hold them as normal. Instead, it is hosting magician Elliot Hunter, who will perform July 1 live on Zoom and then teach those watching a few tricks they can try on their own.
Everyone who participates in summer reading this year will set their own goals.
It’s a difficult time for many right now, and some young people are having trouble focusing, Wilson said. The library staff wants to encourage reading in all forms, whether in books, magazines or graphic novels. Participants will set their own goals and work toward them for a chance to receive a free book at the end of the summer and be entered for a grand prize.
Sign up for summer reading and keep with activities at www.anacorteswa.gov/220/Library and at the library’s Facebook page. Participants can also sign up for a weekly newsletter, offering activities and challenges all summer.
