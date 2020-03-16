The Anacortes library is ramping up its online services as it closes Tuesday for the rest of March.
The library last week canceled all Wednesday evening programs and storytimes as part of an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Monday, Mayor Laurie Gere announced the library would be closed starting Tuesday, March 17, until the end of the month. She will reevaluate the health concerns then and extend the closure as needed, Library Director Ruth Barefoot said.
Library staff will still be available to answer questions. The library phones (360-293-1910) will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Library staff members are making information videos for people so they understand how to use online resources, Barefoot said. Administrators are also looking at other ways to get services to people during the closure, she said.
The library saw record check-outs of materials on Saturday and Sunday as people prepared to stay home, Barefoot said. She is asking all patrons to keep all checked-out materials at home for the time being.
The Library FriendShop is closed until April, and volunteers are asking people to hold onto donations until then.
Every speaker who has had to cancel this month has already committed to coming back to the library at some point in 2020, librarian Diana Farnsworth said.
Online resources are still available, and some will be increased for library patrons, she said.
The Anacortes Library Foundation funds a program for Anacortes library cardholders called Hoopla. The online resource, which features audiobooks, ebooks, movies, television and music, is usually limited to five downloads per patron per month, because the foundation pays per download, Farnsworth said.
For the month of March, the foundation has increased its contribution so people with a library card can now check out 10 items for the month.
Other online resources like Libby (for audiobooks and ebooks) and RB Digital (for ebooks, audiobooks and magazines) remain open to use for all, Farnsworth said. Those services do not have a check-out limit but patrons may have to wait in a hold list until their digital item is ready for use, she said.
The library will continue to post updates about programming, hours and so on on its website and social media pages.
