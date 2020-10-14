The newest member of the Anacortes Planning Commission served as a planning commissioner in Monroe, as superintendent of schools in Thorp and on Lopez Island, and is a former statewide Small School Superintendent of the Year.
The City Council unanimously endorsed Mayor Laurie Gere’s appointment Monday of Linda Martin to the Planning Commission for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
“She knows how to work with the community and have important conversations,” Gere told the council on Monday. “We are thrilled with her willingness to step up.”
In her application, Martin wrote that she is interested in serving the community where she lives.
“It is important to me that we maintain the excellent quality of living that we enjoy in Anacortes,” she wrote. “I have recently retired, and have time to give to this worthy endeavor.”
She added, “I served for two years on the planning commission in Monroe when we lived there (2007-2009). I do not have other significant property related experience, but I am a good listener, I have common sense, and I am willing to learn.”
