The lobby of the Anacortes Police Department and Municipal Court closed to the public Friday to minimize risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
The department and court are staffed, an announcement issued by the city stated. For emergencies, call 911; for non-emergencies, 360-428-3211, The department's main business number is 360-293-4684 and is staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Court clerk and judicial operations are continuing. The public can contact court staff at 360-293-1913 or by email at municipalcourt@cityofanacortes.org. Payments can be mailed to Anacortes Municipal Court, 1218 24th St., Anacortes, WA 98221. Online payments can be made at www.anacortestix.com; payments over the phone can be made by calling 877-793-8935.
The lobby closure is the latest step city departments are taking to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus; last week, Mayor Laurie Gere closed City Hall and council meetings to the public, though residents can watch meetings online and submit comments by email. On Friday, Washington state had the second-most number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., after New York, with 1,524 cases and 83 deaths. Nationwide, there were 15,219 cases and 201 deaths; worldwide, there were 286,955 cases and 11,980 deaths.
Federal, state, county and city governments have declared a public health emergency.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 — for coronavirus 2019 — is a new strain of coronavirus for which there is no vaccine or cure. COVID-19 causes severe acute respiratory illness; symptoms include fever, coughing, breathing difficulties, fatigue and myalgia, the CDC reported. It has an incubation period of one to 14 days and spreads by exposure to human respiratory droplets.
The CDC advises the public to avoid close contact with sick individuals; frequently wash hands with soap and water; do not touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; and practice good respiratory hygiene. Bars, restaurants and schools were ordered closed temporarily by Gov. Jay Inslee, and visits to adult care centers are restricted.
The City of Anacortes is closely monitoring information, actions and guidance regarding the COVID-19 virus. Go to www.anacorteswa.gov/1176/COVID-19-coronavirus-Information.
