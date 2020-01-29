Staff members from Anacortes-based Productive Dentist Academy provided dental care to 341 residents of Santiago, Dominican Republic, during a week of service there in fall.
They joined forces with Barnabas Task, a nonprofit community health organization, in providing free extractions, cleanings and fillings. It was the fourth year of participation for Productive Dentist Academy and the 13th year for Barnabas Task.
Productive Dentist Academy is a dental-consulting and marketing firm.
“One of our core tenets at PDA is ‘Doing good while doing good,’” academy President Regan Robertson said in an announcement of the week of service. “As a business, we actively seek out opportunities to uplift our global community. We were fortunate to align with Tom Hinton and Barnabas Task to help realize our goal on an international scale.” Hinton is the co-founder of Barnabas Task.
Dr. Chad Johnson, a faculty member at Productive Dentist Academy and a dentist with his own practice, was one of the volunteers. He said dentists in the Dominican Republic wanted to know more about the latest technology.
“I was able to share with them advancements in pharmacology, laser dentistry, and implementing (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) into implant surgical design,” Johnson said in the announcement. “… I also gave them samples of compounded topical and I left them sodium bicarbonate to buffer the anesthetic, which should be a big benefit in not only making patients more comfortable, but also making dentists more efficient.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.