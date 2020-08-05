No More Bombs, a Skagit Valley peace and nuclear disarmament group, will participate in a livestreamed event Aug. 6 to honor the victims of the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The event is titled “75 Years of Shared Nuclear Legacy,” and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the bombings. The nuclear weapons were deployed by the U.S. to hasten Japan’s surrender during World War II but, critics say, at a horrific cost: according to data maintained by the University of California, Los Angeles, an estimated 150,000 were killed or wounded in Hiroshima, 75,000 in Nagasaki.
“It is fitting that we pause to commemorate these terrible events, to mourn the dead and honor the survivors — the hibakusha — their descendants and all who have been affected by testing and nuclear weapons production,” No More Bombs program coordinator Bud Anderson wrote. “Seventy-five years later, the legacy and unthinkable potential of nuclear weapons are still here, with tens of billions of U.S. dollars spent annually. (We) embrace our role in ensuring these weapons are never used again.”
No More Bombs will present a locally produced video via Zoom at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 6. Group founder Tracy Powell will speak from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by a live discussion. A Zoom link will be available at www.nomorebombs.org.
National events will be livestreamed all day Aug. 6 and 9. For more information, go to www.nomorebombs.org or www.hiroshimanagasaki75.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.