Malea Linder, a graduating senior at Anacortes High School, held the U.S. flag upside down – an officially recognized distress signal — to signal the danger to life faced by Americans of color, particularly black Americans.
“I felt really strongly about it,” she said Saturday of her participation in the Black Lives Matter protest on Commercial Avenue and 12th Street. “I actually had a good conversation with my former history teacher about some of the atrocities that have been committed against black people. I had to go through Running Start and take Poli Sci and Global Issues to really learn about what’s going on in this country. I shouldn’t have to go to college to learn basic human rights issues; I think it really needs to come out in our public education system.”
Several hundred protesters demonstrated Saturday to call for an end to systemic racism and injustice in the United States. The peaceful protest, like others taking place around the world, was sparked by the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis, Minnesota man who died by homicide in police custody on May 25.
It was the second consecutive weekend of protests at 12th and Commercial.
One protester held up a sign with a likeness of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was shot and killed on March 13 in her apartment by Louisville, Kentucky, police executing a no-knock drug warrant. No drugs were found in her home.
Protester Julianna Seligman, 26, of Anacortes, held a sign with the names of some of the black people killed by police in the U.S. since 2014.
“I feel proud for people who are out and speaking their voice for those who have been oppressed for so long, and I feel there’s so much more to be done,” she said, adding that for permanent change to take place in the country, there has to be change from within individuals. “I think that when you address it in your heart and you teach it in your home, that’s where the change happens in the world.”
Several protesters said education will help Americans overcome their reticence to discuss racism — an avoidance that allows racism to continue and grow.
“A lot of people are really comfortable with the way things are and don’t want to look at it, don’t want to admit it, don’t want to say their names, don’t want to acknowledge it,” Anacortes City Council member Carolyn Moulton said at the protest. “They just want to gloss it over and pretend it doesn’t exist. I think it’s time we take a hard look at it, at our institutions and at ourselves, at our own behavior and how we treat each other in every aspect of our lives.”
Keiko McCracken of Anacortes said she hopes protests taking place around the nation and world will spur dialogue and permanent change.
“That’s my hope — that this moment and this energy feels like something much more foundational and that we take that energy and transfuse it into something that is really going to matter for black lives, for brown lives, for Asian lives, for indigenous people,” she said.
McCracken is a member of a multicultural organization that formed in summer 2019 after a noose — long a symbol of hatred directed toward black Americans — was found in Cap Sante Park. Shortly after the noose was found, objects with Nazi symbols were found on sale at Shipwreck Day and in a local store.
The organization is working to build cultural competence, multicultural understanding and promote dialogue on racial issues locally.
“No change ever happens without protest, but this is the easiest part,” McCracken said. “Now we go vote, we go talk, we transform school curriculum, we look at health care, we look at faith communities and we ask each other: ‘What are you doing beyond the statement? Show me the results.’ That’s what we need.”
Jamie Woodards, who is black, participated in the protest with her two young children. She is hopeful that America is approaching a period of lasting change in its effort to embrace its multicultural identity and equal treatment under the law.
“I am hopeful because we have social media now — we didn’t have that in the ’60s during the Civil Rights movement,” she said. “And I’m hopeful that school districts will decide to change the history books and stop being uncomfortable talking about these issues.”
Ashley McCaughan of Anacortes brought her children, ages 4 and 7, to the protest.
“We have the privilege of being white and not having those conversations if we don’t want to,” she said. “… I want my kids to know the history and the struggles. We’ll never truly understand it and never truly feel it, but if we can educate ourselves and try to show as much empathy as possible, then hopefully the future generations will be better off.”
