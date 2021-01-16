Home prices in Skagit County were the sixth-highest among Washington counties in December, according to a report by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
The median closing price was $431,000, according to the Northwest MLS. There were 188 closed sales and 149 pending sales that month.
The highest median home prices were in King County, $676,000; followed by San Juan County, $670,000; Snohomish County, $535,000; Whatcom County, $466,000; and Kittitas County, $447,473.
Homes in Anacortes commanded prices that were higher than the Skagit County median.
Some 32 homes were sold in Anacortes in December; the median closing price was $554,250, the Northwest MLS reported. That’s almost 16% higher than the median closing price in December 2019.
In addition to closed sales, there were 29 pending sales in Anacortes in December that could close this month.
That winter 2020 ended with prices comparable to those commanded in spring (April, $565,000) and fall (September, $555,000) points to Anacortes’ attraction to home buyers, and the pandemic may actually advance that.
“As more people are working from home, they are also purchasing properties further afield from Seattle,” said James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington. “With just over a two-week supply of homes on the market, last month maintained the extraordinary market we have seen all year. For demand and supply to remain this out of balance for this time of year is incredible.”
J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, told the Northwest MLS the market is driven by low-interest rates and a backlog of buyers. He expects this to continue as people who can work from home move to lifestyle/destination markets further outside city centers.
“Now that the holiday season is over, local housing markets will see a surge of buyers entering the market in 2021,” Scott said.
Mike Grady, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Bain, agreed.
“We’re seeing sparse inventory play out in more rural areas,” he told Northwest MLS. “There are indications people are continuing to move farther out as they’re now able to work from home. It is most definitely a sellers’ market and buyers should not depend on a significant increase in inventory or a decrease in prices in the coming months.”
Grady advised would-be homebuyers to be patient and prepare to compete.
“An example is a recent sale one of our brokers facilitated for her buyers on New Year’s Eve,” he said. “The buyers had been looking for months and won a bidding war on a listing located near Monroe by paying 18% over list price. This is the reality of the market, and it’s increasingly occurring outside the major metro areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.