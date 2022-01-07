Dozens of peaceful demonstrators waved American flags and held up signs Thursday, Jan. 6, in Anacortes to show support for democracy one year after the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob that fought police and forced their way into the building to keep President Joe Biden from taking power.
While that effort failed, the mob did cause a delay in the transfer of power from former President Donald Trump and raised many questions about the depth of the nation's political divide and the strength of its democracy.
Thursday's demonstration was one of many across the nation. The event was organized locally as part of a request from the national Move On political action organization.
Local residents arrived at noon to wave at traffic from each of the four corners of the busiest intersection in Anacortes.
Bev Brooks Nevin of Anacortes came along with two Anacortes friends after they saw a Facebook post announcing the gathering on Commercial Avenue where political demonstrations are common.
“It’s so important to remember the Jan. 6 insurrection. And It wasn’t a hoax, and it wasn’t a fake, and it wasn’t friendly. And it wasn’t people just visiting the Capitol,” Nevin said. “It was an insurrection.”
“And we can’t have it happen again,” added friend Linda Sorensen.
Cindy Bendixen said she felt it was important to be there because “we have to stand for what we believe in.”
The friends were carrying signs provided by Steven Jones of Anacortes, who served as a local host for the event.
“I’m here to defend our democracy,” he said. “We came close to losing something that’s very, very important to our country — the ability to govern ourselves.”
Bill Bowman, a former Anacortes resident who now lives in La Conner, also participated in the local event.
“I’m here as an expression of democracy because of the attempt of coup d’etat a year ago. Fortunately, democracy won out,” he said.
Bowman said he was pleased with what he heard this week from Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on their commitment to “go after the criminals and hold them accountable.”
Events and prayer vigils across the nation included members of Congress, some of whom also met Thursday to commemorate the event.
The violence of Jan. 6, 2021, resulted in the assaults of about 140 law enforcement officers and other individuals. One woman in the mob was fatally shot as she tried to get past police.
Criminal cases are still underway a year later, and criminal investigations continue. More than 700 people have been charged, and the FBI is still trying to identify a few hundred more.
A House committee is focused on trying to determine what happened and who was involved, including the role that Trump played. The panel cannot prosecute on its own, but can forward criminal referrals to the Justice Department.
