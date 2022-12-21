Several community organizations and groups are receiving a little extra help with their events and projects next year, thanks to the City Council.
The council approved grants from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee that total almost $500,000.
The tax money must be used on projects that promote tourism in Anacortes. Council member Anthony Young, who serves on the committee, said each applicant had to explain exactly what good the project would do for Anacortes. Some applicants had great projects, but the direct good for this community wasn't clear, Young said.
He encouraged those who were turned down to apply again in the future.
In total, the committee outlined 25 projects to fund.
The largest chunk of money will go to the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce.
A little over $223,000 will go toward the chamber's Experience Anacortes project. Another $75,000 is slated for the Visitor Information Center, though that portion of the contract will come back to the council for approval. Some council members asked for more clarification on the center's hours and access to public restrooms.
Two capital projects are being funded with the money — $35,000 for maintenance of public restrooms in the parks and $15,000 for a handrail project at the Heart of Anacortes.
Other large grants include $25,000 for Race Week, $16,575 for the Anacortes Music Project, $10,000 for the Anacortes Farmers Market, $10,000 for city's Fourth of July fireworks and $33,500 for the Anacortes Arts Festival ($8,000 for a nautical treasure hunt, $8,000 for work on the creative district, $7,500 for a coastal Christmas art show, $5,000 for Art in Anacortes and $5,000 for the Arts Festival.)
