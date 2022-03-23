March 21, 1912
At the meeting of the city council Tuesday evening Councilman Curtis brought to the attention of members of that body the advisability of taking steps in the very near future whereby a trunk line sewer may be laid along M avenue as far south as Twentieth street. Then it is proposed to run laterals up the various cross streets so as to include practically all of the Queen Anne hill section of the city which at the present time is without sewer connections.
March 24, 1932
“Skagit Maid” is the copyright name selected as appropriate for the new, improved ice cream being manufactured and distributed by the Anacortes Ice Company. … All the ice cream is made here, the cream used is supplied in considerable degree by Skagit dairies.
March 26, 1942
Anacortes’ Home Registration Office will open on next Monday, March 30, in the building next to Lyle’s Grocery on Commercial Avenue between 7th and 8th streets. …
The Homes Registration Office here is sponsored locally thru the endeavor of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and was authorized by the National Homes Registration Department in Washington D.C.
All persons in the city having any types of vacant rooms or houses are asked to register them with this office.
***
Anacortes will share in the Fourth Draft Registration Program which will be held on Monday, April 27, when all men between the ages of 45 and 64 years of age will be requested to register for home service in the government’s campaign to mobilize all the man power of the country.
March 20, 1952
The city took one more step toward construction of its new fire hall and police station today when they called for bids on the contract.
… (Bids) will likely not exceed the approximate amount of $110,000.
***
Value of construction projects started in the city took a sharp nose dive last month to 73 per cent below the January level.
A report received today on the monthly Northwest building survey made by Equitable Savings and Loan Association listed the February building permit total here as 73 per cent lower than January’s and 78 per cent less than February, 1951.
However, building perked up generally throughout the Pacific Northwest last month, according to the report. Total construction, including dwellings, increased 59 per cent to a total of $16,469,872.
March 21, 1962
Proposed future expansion of the Port of Anacortes in an area south of Cap Sante waterway was outlined yesterday for Gov. Albert Rosellini and members of his state government party which visited Skagit county yesterday. …
If plans are eventually approved for the project, the city’s importance as a major Puget Sound seaport would be considerably enhanced, local leaders pointed out.
Already there is a firm commitment that the Port would be utilized for log-loading operations which presently are carried out elsewhere.
***
The “City of Steilacoom,” former Washington State Ferry, now drydocked in Anacortes, is enroute to San Juan Island and a new career as boys’ camp dining hall.
The 115-foot ferry (is) now hauled out for bottom repairs at Pacific Tow Boat Company.
March 23, 1972
Twenty-five Anacortes merchants, their wives and their friends, took a bus tour to Leavenworth last Sunday for the purpose of generating enthusiasm for possible renovation projects here.
Reports have not yet been completed but George Way and Cliff Kelly, co-chairmen of the Retail Merchants Committee of Anacortes Chamber of Commerce feel that the project was successful. Way …. stated that after seeing what merchants had done within the limitations of Leavenworth, the possibilities of Anacortes with its rich seaport, marine, industrial, recreational, and cultural history and potential, seem almost phenomenal.
March 24, 1982
A crowd of more than 200 persons — many of them former Publishers plywood mill workers — gathered Monday night to determine whether they as individuals want to help get that now-quiet mill going again.
At a special meeting which packed out the main room in the Anacortes Community Center, the crowd heard a presentation by a local group interested in forming a cooperative to acquire and restart the Publishers Forest Products Co. mill in Anacortes.
That mill, which several years ago was the largest employer within the Anacortes city limits, was closed last October as a result of a severe slump in the forest products industry.
