State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, and 14 other state legislators have asked the state Supreme Court to overturn a 1933 ruling that holds as unconstitutional the graduated income tax — a tax that rises in steps, with those having the highest income paying the highest percentage of tax.
Washington courts have ruled several times over the last 80 years, most recently on July 15, 2019, that a graduated income tax — also known as a wealth tax — is unconstitutional and that a state income tax must be applied equally to all taxpayers, i.e. a flat tax.
The state Court of Appeals made the most recent ruling regarding the City of Seattle’s 2.25% tax on income above $250,000 for individuals and above $500,000 for married couples filing jointly. The appeals court ruled that Seattle’s tax unlawfully targeted one group of people, but that the city could establish an income tax that is uniformly applied.
The legislators’ brief of amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” asks the state’s high court “to determine the constitutionality of the graduated income tax passed by the City of Seattle and to find that the legal underpinnings that supported the Supreme Court precedent in the 1930s no longer exist.”
A state income tax is legal, but complicated.
According to the 14th Amendment to the state Constitution, all taxes in Washington “shall be uniform upon the same class of property within the territorial limits of the authority levying the tax.” That means, taxes must be uniformly applied.
The state Supreme Court ruled in 1932 that income is “subject to ownership” and is therefore property. Annual increases in property tax collections are limited by state law to 1 percent; therefore, the state could today establish a 1 percent flat tax on income and could raise it 1 percent annually, said Jason Mercier, director of the Washington Policy Center’s Center for Government Reform.
However, regarding taxation of income by cities: “The state has never given cities that authority,” Mercier said. Legislators say a state Supreme Court ruling could change that.
In their brief, the legislators say a local income tax would allow cities “to raise revenues for essential public services — and to do so in ways that lessen the burden on low and middle income families imposed by Washington’s current tax system.” According to the brief, the Skagit Valley Herald reported, low-income families in Washington spend on average 17.8% of their income on state and local taxes; the highest earners — the top 4% — spend 4.7% of their income.
Senators, in addition to Lovelett, signing the brief: Bob Hasegawa of Beacon Hill, Sam Hunt of Olympia, Marko Liias of Lynnwood, Joe Nguyen of White Center, Rebecca Saldaña of Seattle and Lisa Wellman of Mercer Island.
State House members signing the brief: Eileen Cody of West Seattle, Beth Doglio of Olympia, Laurie Dolan of Olympia, Joe Fitzgibbon of Burien, Noel Frame of Seattle, Mia Gregerson of SeaTac, Nicole Macri of Seattle and Gerry Pollet of Seattle.
An 80-year search for a more equitable system
Property taxes were the primary source of revenue to support public services during Washington’s first 50 years of statehood. In 1932, during the height of the Great Depression, Washingtonians voted 70%-30% to establish a state income tax to relieve a property tax burden many no longer had the ability to pay.
Voters approved the income tax to “promote a more equitably gained source of revenue to support the growth of Washington’s infrastructure and state services,” Nathan Riding wrote in his essay for “The Great Depression in Washington State Project,” a multimedia web project based at the University of Washington. But the vote was “a revolt against the inequity in the tax system rather than a movement for the income tax in particular, so when the state government was able to reform its tax system by lessening the immediate burden of property taxes yet without passing an income tax, support for an income tax partially deflated.”
The Legislature approved the Revenue Act of 1935, allowing for the creation of taxes on cigarettes, fuel oil and retail sales. This relieved the property tax burden on Washingtonians — property taxes made up 80% of total state revenues at the beginning of the 1930s and 42% at decade’s end — and public support for a state income tax diminished. Washingtonians voted down subsequent attempts — locally and statewide — to establish an income tax, graduated or otherwise. And efforts to amend the state Constitution to allow for a graduated income tax failed in 1934, 1936, 1938, 1942, 1970, 1973 and 2010, according to “The Great Depression in Washington State Project.”
According to Riding, Washington’s lack of an income tax led to an inequitable tax system; the state relies heavily on excise, sales and corporate taxes that are vulnerable to economic down swings, he wrote.
Some legislators have proposed establishing an income tax but only as part of larger tax reform. For example, Rep. Sherry Appleton, D-Poulsbo, has said publicly that she supports establishing a state income tax but only if the public wants it — and only if it includes eliminating the business and occupations tax and lowering the state’s property and sales taxes.
Several attempts by the American to reach Lovelett, a former Anacortes City Council member, for comment were unsuccessful. But she told the Skagit Valley Herald that if she were to push for an income tax, it would replace existing regressive taxes, such as sales tax or business and occupation tax.
Mercier, who has written extensively about state and local income taxes for the Washington Policy Center, wrote that the correct way to make this change is through a constitutional amendment, not through the courts.
“For eight decades, Washington state Supreme Court jurisprudence has found that income is property and that a graduated income tax is unconstitutional,” Mercier wrote on the Washington Policy Center website. “In addition, local governments only have taxing authority by grant of legislative approval. Finally, state law prohibits a local government from imposing a tax on net income. These three facts demonstrate that without a constitutional amendment and express legislative approval, a graduated income tax is illegal at the local level.”
He added, “Those advocating for an income tax should not willfully violate state law and the constitution in hopes of five justices undoing eight decades of case law. Income tax proponents instead should attempt to convince the Legislature and citizens to impose an income tax in the only way that is legally possible in Washington state – by passing a constitutional amendment.”
