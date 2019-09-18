Within the last year, Liz Lovelett applied for food stamps and saw a change in her income that put her one penny over eligibility for Apple Health coverage for her children.
She also became a state senator, and her personal experiences have shaped her as a legislator.
“Very few people get into politics from that walk of life because it takes a lot of money,” the former yoga instructor and after-school art teacher said. “It’s given me empathy for people who are working and still struggling to get by.”
She was appointed to a vacant Senate seat in February — one month into the three-month session — and sponsored or co-sponsored 31 bills, six of which became law:
- Providing whale-watching guidelines in the boating safety education program.
- Establishing a county loan program to fund emergency repairs to roads and bridges.
- Clarifying the required color of vehicle headlights and taillights.
- Making changes in how the Department of Children, Youth, and Families manages its system of care.
- Revising rules for competitive bidding for smaller cities and towns, and allowing local governments to join together on purchasing contracts.
- Replacing the flat-rate real estate excise tax with a graduated-rate tax, which lowered the tax paid on homes with closing prices of less than $500,000.
She wants to keep working on what she feels are inequities in the tax system, particularly developing other revenue source to ease the state’s dependence on sales and property taxes. She supports a capital gains tax to increase the share of state taxes paid by Washington’s wealthiest residents.
Lovelett supports investments in green technology as a way to transition to cleaner fuels. She wants investment in infrastructure so agriculture can have access to established water systems and foster regional collaboration and strategic land use and funding for the development of affordable housing. She sees housing as “a foundation of public health and community well-being.”
Served on council from 2014-19
Lovelett, 39, graduated with honors in 1998 from Anacortes High School and Skagit Valley College, then served as an AmeriCorps volunteer. She owned The Business from 2005-10, was president of the PTA at her children’s school, and served on the Skagit County Marine Resources Committee and several other local boards and committees. She was elected in November 2013 to the Anacortes City Council.
She served on the council’s Affordable Housing and Community Services Committee, among others, and was the primary author of the city’s Affordable Housing Strategic Plan. She was unopposed for a second term in 2017 and was appointed in February to the state Senate seat vacated by Kevin Ranker. She serves on the Senate’s Local Government and Transportation committees.
She was the top vote-getter of four candidates in the Aug. 6 primary with 17,745 votes to second-place finisher Daniel Miller’s 10,175.
Lovelett’s contributors, who have given $72,840 to date, include unions representing aerospace machinists, carpenters, government employees, engineers, firefighters, health care workers, plumbers and pipefitters and Teamsters, according to documents on the Public Disclosure Commission website.
“I have had donations by both labor and environmental groups which means I will undoubtedly, at points, have differing viewpoints from either side,” she said in a primary election Q&A. “I always approach my work from a place of honesty and knowing that you can’t make everybody happy — all I can do is promise to listen, to work hard, and to make decisions with as much information and as many perspectives as possible.”
