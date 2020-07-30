State Sen. Liz Lovelett and state Rep. Alex Ramel, both Democrats from the 40th District, far outdistance their opponents in campaign fundraising, according to campaign finance report information available Tuesday from the state Public Disclosure Commission.
The primary election is Aug. 4. The two top finishers in each race, regardless of party, will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
In the campaign for state Senate, Lovelett reported a campaign starting balance of $129,199, to which another $34,082 in contributions had been added for a total of $146,719 in campaign funds, according to her PDC reports. Of those contributions, $11,500 came from political action committees, $11,450 from business, $6,709 from individuals, $2,500 from unions, and $1,430 from the Democratic Party, according to the reports.
Lovelett reported campaign expenditures of $15,247, according to the PDC website.
Charles Carrell, a Republican from Burlington, is a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy. He selected the PDC’s mini-reporting option, which means his campaign is exempted from filing finance reports provided his campaign contributions and expenditures do not exceed $5,000, a limit set by state law.
In the campaign for state House, Ramel — who was appointed in January to complete the term vacated by Jeff Morris — reported $63,532 in contributions and $19,120 in expenditures. Some $41,480 in contributions came from individuals and $13,941 from political action committees, among them education, healthcare and service employees unions, according to his campaign finance reports.
Russ Dzialo, a Republican from Bellingham, is a professional driver and a Boy Scout leader. He $3,629 in campaign contributions, loans of $873 and expenditures of $1,323. His largest contribution, $2,000, came from the Whatcom County Republican Party. All other contributions ranged from $50 to $500.
Four of five candidates for Skagit Public Utility District, District 1, selected the PDC’s mini-reporting option: Kenneth Goodwin, who is currently a Port of Anacortes commissioner; engineer Wim Houppermans of Anacortes; Boys & Girls Club education coordinator Bryce Nickel of Anacortes; and lawyer Rick Pitt of Burlington. Entrepreneur Andrew Miller of Mount Vernon didn’t choose to mini-report, but reported $408 in campaign contributions — from himself — and expenditures of $368..
In the campaign for County Commissioner from District 1, incumbent Republican Ron Wesen of Bow reported contributions of $15,454, on top of a campaign starting balance of $7,731. Most of his contributions came from individuals; business contributors include a land developer and an ag company. Wesen also reported loaning his campaign $1,368, and reported expenditures of $5,715.
Johnny Archibald, a former Anacortes City Council member seeking election to the Dustrict 1 commission seat, selected the mini-reporting option. Mark Lundsten, a Democrat from Anacortes serving on the county planning commission, reported contributions of $19,220 — all from individuals — and expenditures of $6,991.
For County Commissioner District 2, incumbent Kenneth Dahlstedt, a Democrat of Mount Vernon, reported contributions of $9,065 from individuals and businesses, on top of a campaign starting balance of $2,189. He reported expenditures of $6,377.
District 2 candidate Peter Browning, Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce executive, reported $1,311 in contributions, all from individuals. He also reported loaning his campaign $5,000. Candidate Mary Hudson, a Democrat and member of the Mount Vernon City Council, reported contributions of $5,685, of which $5,135 came from individuals.
Candidates for Superior Court Position 3 are mostly funding their own campaigns. Lawyer Tom Seguine of Mount Vernon reported total contributions of $22,093. He and his campaign committee contributed most of that amount — the remainder came from nine individuals — and he loaned his campaign an additional $6,000. Seguine reported expenditures of $25,707.
Heather D. Shand Perkins, a court commissioner from Mount Vernon, is the largest contributor to her campaign — $14,500. All told, she reported $25,040 in contributoons and $18,928 in expenditures.
Ditto for Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, a public defender from Mount Vernon, who contributed $30,000 of the $38,594 she reported in contributions. All other individual contributions ranged from $50 to $500. Her expenditures as of filing: $3,647.
Campaign contributions are still being processed for candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, District 2, according to the U.S. Federal Election Commission website. Two of the eight candidates will advance from the Aug. 4 primary to the Nov. 3 general election.
The candidates are the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett; Democrat Jason Call, high school math teacher from Marysville; Republican James Dean Golder, a precinct committee officer from Oak Harbor; Republican Cody Hart, an engineer from Sedro-Woolley; Republican Timothy S. Hazelo, a retired Navy combat aircrewman from Oak Harbor; Republican Kari Ilonummi, a legal assistanr from Arlington; Republican Carrie R. Kennedy, social services volunteer from Oak Harbor; and Republican Tim Uy, a property management company owner and software company president from Bellingham.
The voters guide is available online on the Skagit County Auditor Elections website.
