State Sen. Liz Lovelett and state Rep. Alex Ramel, both Democrats from the 40th District, far outdistance their opponents in campaign fundraising, according to the latest campaign finance reports on file with the state Public Disclosure Commission.
The primary election is Aug. 4. The two top finishers in each race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
In the campaign for state Senate, Lovelett reported a campaign starting balance of $129,199, to which another $17,519 in contributions has been added for a total of $146,719, according to reports filed with the PDC. Of those contributions, $6,000 came from political action committees, $3,959 from individuals, $3,250 from businesses and $2,500 from unions, according to the reports.
Lovelett reported in her latest report campaign expenditures of $9,068.
Charles Carrell, a Republican from Burlington, is a Snohomish County sheriff’s deputy. He selected the PDC’s mini-reporting option, which means his campaign is exempted from filing finance reports provided his campaign contributions and expenditures do not exceed $5,000, a limit set by state law.
In the campaign for state House, Ramel — who was appointed in January to complete the term vacated by Jeff Morris — reported $50,602 in contributions and $9,486 in expenses. Some $35,210 in contributions came from individuals and $9,441 from political action committees, among them education, healthcare and service employees unions, according to his campaign finance reports.
Russ Dzialo, a Republican from Bellingham, is a professional driver and a Boy Scout leader. He reported raising $700 and spending $766. He reported seven contributions ranging from $50 to $150.
Four of five candidates for Skagit Public Utility District, District 1, selected the PDC’s mini-reporting option: Kenneth Goodwin, who is currently a Port of Anacortes commissioner; engineer Wim Houppermans of Anacortes; Boys & Girls Club education coordinator Bryce Nickel of Anacortes; and lawyer Rick Pitt of Burlington. Entrepreneur Andrew Miller of Mount Vernon didn’t choose to mini-report, but reported $408.04 in campaign contributions — from himself — and expenditures of $308.
In the campaign for County Commissioner from District 1, incumbent Republican Ron Wesen of Bow reported contributions of $13,014, on top of a campaign starting balance of $7,731. Most of his contributions came from individuals, though business contributors include a land developer and an ag company, according to his campaign finance reports. Wesen also reported loaning his campaign $1,368, and reported expenditures of $3,081.
Johnny Archibald, a former Anacortes City Council member seeking election to the District 1 commission seat, selected the mini-reporting option. Mark Lundsten, a Democrat from Anacortes serving on the county planning commission, reported contributions of $5,870 — all from individuals — and expenses of $4.30.
For County Commissioner District 2, incumbent Kenneth Dahlstedt, a Democrat from Mount Vernon, reported total contributions of $4,575 from individuals and businesses, on top of a campaign starting balance of $2,189. He reported expenditures of $1,241.
Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce executive Peter Browning reported loaning his campaign $5,000 and receiving $999 in contributions, all from individuals. Mary Hudson, a Democrat and member of the Mount Vernon City Council, reported a campaign starting balance of $300 and contributions of $2,750 from individuals.
Candidates for Superior Court Position 3 are mostly funding their own campaigns. Lawyer Tom Seguine of Mount Vernon reported total contributions of $11,909. He contributed $10,909 of that amount — the remainder came from two individuals — and he loaned his campaign an additional $6,000. Seguine reported expenditures of $1,909.
Heather D. Shand Perkins, a court commissioner from Mount Vernon, is the sole contributor to her campaign — $14,409 — and she also loaned her campaign $1,909. Shand Perkins reported $1,909 in expenditures.
Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, a public defender from Mount Vernon, loaned her campaign $6,000 and reported receiving $5,077 in total donations from 45 individuals, among them former state Rep. Kris Lytton, D-Anacortes. Her expenditures as of filing: $177.93.
Campaign contributions are still being processed for candidates for U.S. House of Representatives, District 2, according to the U.S. Federal Election Commission website. Two of the eight candidates will advance from the Aug. 4 primary to the Nov. 3 general election.
The candidates are the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett; Democrat Jason Call, a high school math teacher from Marysville; Republican James Dean Golder, a precinct committee officer from Oak Harbor; Republican Cody Hart, an engineer from Sedro-Woolley; Republican Timothy S. Hazelo, a retired Navy combat aircrewman from Oak Harbor; Republican Kari Ilonummi, a legal assistanr from Arlington; Republican Carrie R. Kennedy, social services volunteer from Oak Harbor; and Republican Tim Uy, a property management company owner and software company president from Bellingham.
The voters guide is available online on the Skagit County Auditor Elections website.
