After almost 60 years in business, what was Lovric Sea-Craft marina and boatyard is officially under new ownership.

Starting in the early 1960s, the Lovric family has lived at the house at the top of the hill, overlooking the shore as the family transformed it into the marina it is today.

"The boatyard was basically my backyard," said John Lovric, one of four sons and one daughter who grew up there as their parents, Florence and Anton Lovric, who developed Lovric Sea-Craft marina and shipyard.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.