After almost 60 years in business, what was Lovric Sea-Craft marina and boatyard is officially under new ownership.
Starting in the early 1960s, the Lovric family has lived at the house at the top of the hill, overlooking the shore as the family transformed it into the marina it is today.
"The boatyard was basically my backyard," said John Lovric, one of four sons and one daughter who grew up there as their parents, Florence and Anton Lovric, who developed Lovric Sea-Craft marina and shipyard.
Lovric's boatyard, founded in 1965, is part industrial and part recreational, with a space for work on boats and docks where tenants can keep their boats tied up. The marina, tucked up against the shore, is flanked by a large wooden ship breakwater called La Merced visible from the end of the Guemes Channel Trail. The property also contains some buildings built more than 100 years ago. Before the Lovrics built a marina, it was a sandy beach along the shore.
As a child, John would ride his bike, and later a motorcycle, down the hill and around the marina and business area. He also kept a small, inflatable boat and would head out and down the Guemes Channel, telling his family "I'm going downtown."
It was always a good day to be around the water and hang out on the beach, which he did into adulthood, bringing his children to play on the beach, too.
He said he still has a passion for the boatyard and didn't want to see it sold, but his mother was ready to let it go.
There are many changing regulations and laws that make continuing to own and operate the boat repair business more difficult, he said. A portion of the water is also leased from the state, and changing laws could also make that more difficult, he said.
"It's costly to run a business," John said.
Instead of waiting to see what would happen, the family decided to move on and sold the boatyard last month to Stabbert Marine and Industrial (SMI) of Seattle. The company did not return messages requesting comment, but in a recent story with the Salish Current, owner Dan Stabbert said it intends to use the property for vessel refit, repair and maintenance. It is also renaming the marina to the Guemes Channel Marina.
The purchase included the land only, not his family's business, John said. It also included the Lovrics' house, though Florence will stay there a little longer.
Changing hands
A 2019 report with the state Department of Ecology showed that the property contains contaminants in the soil. The main contamination is from creosote and "metals associated with ship repair, such as zinc and copper. There is also a lot of old equipment, cars, and vessels that need to be removed so they don’t add more contamination to the site," Ecology’s Toxic Cleanup Program Manager Barry Rogowski said in an email.
Reports are available at apps.ecology.wa.gov/cleanupsearch/site/14900#site-contaminants. However, Lovric Sea-Craft did not need to clean up the site before a sale, according to state environmental cleanup law.
"Our law does include joint and several liability, which means all owners and operators of a contaminated site are liable," Rogowski said in his email. "That means the new owners are now also liable for the contamination."
As long as cleanup work is ongoing, it can be completed so as to not disturb regular business, he said.
"We had worked with the previous owners letting them know we didn’t want to extensively disrupt their business operations and weren’t expecting them to clean up the property all at once, which could have potentially harmed their business and ability to fund the cleanup," he wrote. "We were okay at the time for them to conduct cleanup as they worked to improve the property."
Ecology will contact the new owner to work with them on the cleanup process, Rogowski said. A deadline for cleanup will be set with the new owners.
"We’re looking forward to working with them to come up with a plan to clean up the site and protect the marine environment," he said.
John Lovric said the only contamination found on the land came from soil under the old boat haul-out that was contaminated before regulations about wash water were put in place. Other than that, Lovric Sea-Craft hasn't been fined or gotten in trouble for contamination.
"We followed all the rules that every other business has to follow," he said.
A little history
The Lovric history with boatbuilding started many miles away and generations before the boatyard opened in Anacortes.
"Me and my brothers are 10th-generation boat builders," John said.
Their grandfather, Bartol Lovric, had a boatyard in Croatia, then known as Yugoslavia. During World War II, the communist government took many properties, including the boatyard owned by Bartol Lovric, who went on to work for the government at what had been his boatyard until he retired.
During the war, Bartol's son, Anton, served in the navy and was eventually captured by German soldiers. He spent 14 months in the Dachau Concentration Camp before it was liberated by Gen. Patton's U.S. troops.
Anton got an education but found himself at odds with his country's government, receiving punishment for speaking out.
He took a boat his father had built for him and set sail for Italy on Dec. 6, 1959. Over the next few years, his life took him to California, where he met and married Florence, who is also Croatian.
Anton's friend told him about a place to find work fishing in Washington state, which led the couple to Anacortes.
That was in 1963. The next year, they bought the little piece of property on the water that would eventually become their boatyard and marina.
All that was there at the time was a little house on the hill and one large building on pilings over the water. The building, built in 1912, used to be a codfish saltery, Lovric said.
It took about a year to put in the necessary haul-out equipment to be able to start Lovric Sea-Craft, which focused mainly on boat repair, in 1965.
The next year, Anton brought in La Merced, a four-masted schooner built in 1917. The large boat, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was to serve as a breakwater to help form a safer harbor for visiting boats.
Originally, Anton planned to fix it up and use it as a restaurant or a destination, but the cost was too prohibitive, John said.
As the channel bottom was dredged for what would become the marina, Anton put the dirt under the old saltery building as well as along and inside La Merced.
That way, he didn't have to pay to have the dirt hauled away and could stabilize the building and the breakwater, John said.
Seeds traveling through air and from animals, plus the dirt, are why trees now grow from La Merced, he said.
"He would find a way to reuse things," John said of his father.
That's not the only historic piece of the marina. Anton also bought panels from an old drawbridge that used to be where the twin bridges currently sit on the edge of Fidalgo Island.
During a later expansion, he purchased two sections of the I-90 floating bridge and used them as another floating breakwater.
John said he hopes the new owner will preserve the two historic buildings on the site instead of dismantling them.
"In my opinion, they are two of the best-preserved buildings in Anacortes," he said.
Business grows
Through the years, the business and family kept growing. Anton's father Bartol joined them in 1966 after Anton's mother died. He worked for the business until he died on his 90th birthday.
"(Bartol) was very much a big part of helping his son create a life here in America," John said.
In 1975, the Lovrics bought the land to the east and added a second haul-out station to allow work on bigger vessels.
They've worked on all sorts of boats, including big fishing boats from "The Deadliest Catch," and worked in collaboration with bigger companies such as nearby Dakota Creek Industries.
When Anton had a stroke in 1998, his sons took over. Until the property sold, the two oldest Lovric brothers, Bart and Marion, worked at the company, John said. Florence still served as bookkeeper and kept things running.
While the Croatian tradition is in wooden boats, the company also worked on boats made of steel and other materials, John said.
It also had some famous customers, including astronaut William Anders, novelist Ernie Gann and musician Neil Young, who brought his hound dog Elvis with him.
Looking ahead
John became less involved in the family business a few years ago when body pain forced him to step away from his job painting boats.
He and his wife bought Jamie's Signs in town and later Anacortes Printing. That doesn't mean he's done with maritime endeavors.
As they move out of the space, the Lovrics are working to take memories and mementos with them.
A few boats started by Bartol Lovric are too big to move out of the building on the family's former property, but John had them scanned so they can be recreated. The boats are lightweight and a great fit to be made into electric vessels, he said. The design Bartol created has very little drag, which is perfect for electric boats. The 3-D imaging process from the scans will help him create these boats out of fiberglass, John said.
The family also has its own boat docked at the marina, a fishing vessel rebuilt from the Deception Pass, the ferry boat that used to transport cars and people before the Deception Pass bridge was built.
They also have some hydroplanes they want to get out, John said.
The memories don't belong just to the Lovrics. The boatyard employed many people through the years, usually no more than 30 employees at a time.
"It's fed a lot of families," John said.
