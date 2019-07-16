The median closing price of a home in Anacortes was $481,000 in June, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, which tracks real estate data in Western Washington. That’s $55,450 less than the median price in June 2018.
The market is “flat,” real estate broker Jean Groesbeck of Anacortes said.
“The challenge continues to be inventory,” she said Monday. Once the updated city building regulations take effect, “we’re going to see a huge influx of building permits,” she said. “Right now, builders are in a holding pattern. Building costs are extremely high, and they need those regulations to go into effect in order to cram more onto lots.”
According to the Northwest MLS, the median closing price of a home in Anacortes year-to-date is $482,150, $5,875 more than in year-to-date 2018. June saw 57 homes sold compared to 56 in June 2018. Sales are slightly down for the year — 220 homes sold this year compared to 230 last year, the Northwest MLS reported.
There were 71 new listings in June, compared to 68 in June 2018; year-to-date, 328, compared to 337 in 2018.
