Lowering interest rates means more savings for Anacortes taxpayers over the next several years.
Island Hospital locked in a new interest rate of 2.4% Wednesday, Dec. 18, just hours after asking the hospital’s Board of Commissioners to approve an agreement to do so.
Until that point, the hospital was paying off its loans at an interest rate of 3.24%, already down from the 5.04% interest rate in place when the hospital first took out the bonds in 2004. Taxpayers agreed at that time to support the hospital and pay off the principle and interest of the bonds, hospital CFO Elise Cutter said.
The roughly $40 million in bonds the hospital received went to pay for the new hospital.
The hospital works with a broker at Piper Jaffray to make sure it has the best deal out there. So, as interest rates continued to drop, the broker and hospital staff saw the opportunity to save more money.
“This is about fiscal responsibility,” Cutter said. “That’s our obligation to the community, and we take that obligation seriously.”
This is the second time the hospital has refinanced that bond. Since it refinanced in 2012, it has saved about $1.9 million. This refinancing will save an additional $700,000 from now until the bond is paid off Dec. 1, 2028.
So, in total, refinancing will save Anacortes taxpayers $2.7 million over the course of the bond, Cutter said.
Securing the lower rate did not mean extending the life of the bond, Cutter said. The hospital will still be done with payments in 2028, as approved by voters with the original bond agreement. The hospital will just need to pay less each payment, a savings that is passed on to the taxpayers.
At its Dec. 18 meeting, the hospital board gave Cutter and Piper Jaffray the ability to lock in a new interest rate if a favorable one came available, Cutter said. The
interest rate had to be below 2.54% and had to save at least 5 percent for Anacortes taxpayers.
The agreement would be good for two years, Cutter said.
She and Piper Jaffray asked for permission in hopes of securing a new rate that day, but on the chance that the rate didn’t work out, hospital staff wanted the ability to claim a low rate in the future if one became available.
The hospital was able to secure the rate through J.P. Morgan, Cutter said.
Commissioner Paul Maughan said he wholeheartedly supported the chance to get a lower rate.
“This is important to do,” he said. “It’s a significant benefit to the community.”
