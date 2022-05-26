Area law enforcement officials arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday for several charges related to the distribution of drugs.
The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit, along with federal partners and the Anacortes Police Department, recently conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of the man, who police say will face charges related to selling controlled substances.
According to a press release from the drug enforcement unit, an investigation started after a teenage juvenile survived an overdose from what was believed to be counterfeit Percocet pills containing fentanyl, suspected to have been sold by the suspect. The investigation located the suspect in Anacortes, where an officer reported observing him sell counterfeit Percocet to a juvenile.
The team working on the investigation took action and secured the suspected fentanyl sold to the juvenile and took the suspect into custody.
The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit executed search warrants that resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of the pills also suspected of containing fentanyl, as well as several thousands of other controlled-substance pills including those stamped as Xanax and Adderall, plus various marijuana products and two loaded firearms.
“This type of case is exactly why we see value in the enforcement work being done by the drug task force and the reason we provide the resources we do to this team,” Anacortes Police Department Chief Dave Floyd said in the press release. “We know that dangerous drugs, like fentanyl, are in our community and pose a unique and significant threat to our kids. We hope that other would-be dealers take note that the Anacortes Police Department and the drug task force will make dealers who choose to deal drugs to children a very high priority.”
In the release, the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit encouraged to talk to children about the use of any drugs not provided by a doctor. The unit continues to see all forms of illegal street drugs, including pills, that contain or are laced with fentanyl, which is highly lethal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.