A 48-year-old Anacortes man was taken to jail after two women said he threatened them with a knife.

According to case records, Johnathan Lee James Murdock allegedly threatened the women Thursday in the parking lot of an Anacortes apartment complex near the intersection of 28th Street and R Avenue.


