Man commits suicide in Anacortes dog park Staff report AAreporter Author email Apr 3, 2023 A dog park on H Avenue closed for several hours Sunday after a man fatally shot himself in front of witnesses.People at Ace of Hearts Rotary Dog Park saw a man fire a pistol into the air and then turn it on himself just before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Anacortes Police Department.The man was identified as a 53-year-old Anacortes resident, Community Service Officer Brent Lindquist said in an email.
