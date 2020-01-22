A crash on Heart Lake Road turned deadly about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Two vehicles were driving southbound when one of them lost control and became disabled in the roadway. Another vehicle, unable to stop, struck the first vehicle.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Ronald Paulson, the 75-year-old Anacortes man driving the first vehicle was taken to Providence Hospital in Everett, where he died.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

