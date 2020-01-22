A crash on Heart Lake Road turned deadly about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Two vehicles were driving southbound when one of them lost control and became disabled in the roadway. Another vehicle, unable to stop, struck the first vehicle.
Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.
Ronald Paulson, the 75-year-old Anacortes man driving the first vehicle was taken to Providence Hospital in Everett, where he died.
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.