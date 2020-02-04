A 37-year-old Anacortes man was found not guilty last week of a charge that could have landed him in prison for the rest of his life.
After about a weeklong trial in Skagit County Superior Court, Brett Harold Grimnes was found not guilty of second-degree assault for a February 2018 incident at an Anacortes storage unit facility.
According to court documents, Grimnes was accused of choking his ex-girlfriend’s father while the father helped his daughter collect her belongings.
Second-degree assault is a Class B felony and is considered a “strike” offense. Under state law, the only sentence available to those convicted of three such offenses is life in prison without parole.
Grimnes has previously been convicted of two strike offenses.
Grimnes faces other charges, including two counts of malicious mischief. He has been released from custody while awaiting the outcomes of those cases.
