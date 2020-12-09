A forensic evaluator determined a 29-year-old Anacortes man lacks the capacity to assist in his own defense on charges of child molestation, unlawful imprisonment and indecent exposure.
Safaree Saeed Sultan is undergoing a second 90-day period of in-custody mental health treatment, known as competency restoration, according to court documents. If after that treatment he is still unable to understand the nature of the proceedings against him or assist in his own defense, the court could order him to an additional six months of treatment or commit him to a state hospital.
His progress will be evaluated on Jan. 11 by Skagit County Superior Court.
Sultan is accused of exposing himself in May to children in an apartment playground and touching one child inappropriately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.