Eric Jacobsen

The Anacortes Police Department posted on its Facebook page midday Wednesday that a man is missing in Anacortes.

According to the post, Eric Jacobsen, 75, was last seen on foot  in the 2200 block of 20th Place. He was possibly wearing a black jacket and camouflage pants, according to the post. 

He is potentially ill and disorientated and uses a walking stick.

Anyone who sees anything should call 911, according to police.

