A man’s body was found in the water off Cap Sante at 8:30 a.m. today.

Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said a resident out for a walk saw the body and called 911. Anacortes Police, Fire and the county coroner went to the scene, Floyd said.

Floyd said police are waiting for the coroner to confirm the man’s identity and cause of death.

“We believe we know the identity, but we’re waiting for the coroner to (confirm) identification,” Floyd said.

