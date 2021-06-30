A man was wounded in the head by what appeared to be a pellet while walking with his wife along the Tommy Thompson Trail about 9:30 a.m., according to an Anacortes Police Department report.
The man was transported to the hospital for evaluation and was reportedly in good condition.
Police officers were unable to locate the source of the pellet, presumably from a pellet gun, and are asking the person or anyone with information to call the nonemergency line at 360-428-3211.
Police do not believe the incident was intentional nor a threat to the public.
Discharging firearms, including air guns or similar weapons, is illegal in city limits.
"The incident serves as a reminder that if you send something into the air (e.g. fireworks, ammo, etc.) it always comes down. Know your backdrop. Know your target and what is beyond it," according to a police statement on the incident.
