Name: Marilyn Hanesworth
Age: 53
Previous elected experience: Anacortes School Board Director, 2015 - 2019
Why are you running for this position?
Public education in the United States has incredible power. It impacts the lives of our children on a daily basis, and when done well, provides a strong foundation for their future and the future of our community. As a school board director, I can help determine our district priorities and positively impact the experience that all of our children have over the long-term. Our schools are strong, but there is always room for improvement, and I will continue to challenge us to do so.
What is your top priority if elected to this position?
I feel that as a school board director my top priority is to support and monitor progress on all of the major district initiatives, as outlined in the Strategic Plan and detailed in the annual goals. I should not have a personal agenda, rather I should represent the community in support of what is best for all of our students. There are, of course, some initiatives that resonate more with me than others, including Equity and Social Emotional learning. I also plan to closely monitor the district’s work as it develops a dyslexia screening program and training for teachers on interventions as mandated by the state by 2021-2022 school year and as it engages in a year long inquiry process looking at middle and high school math.
What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Anacortes schools?
Over the last decade, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of youth struggling with mental health and social-emotional issues. These issues interfere with their educational experience and have a long-term impact on the trajectory of their lives. There is debate about the causes, but we can all agree our kids are growing up in a vastly different world than we did. Our schools need to play a part in providing the mental health services and education our children need.
The district has been working with community partners to bring in additional mental health support including a social worker and additional mental health counselors. More can still be done. Until the state fully funds student mental health services, we will need to continue to utilize community resources and financial support to ensure that every student has access to the support they need. In addition, I would like to see us look at leveraging our health courses in middle school and high school to work with our kids to develop the tools they need to develop healthy relationships and manage anxiety and depression. Identifying measurable goals are also critical to monitoring progress.
Anacortes School District has been focusing a lot on equity. What does equity mean to you and how do you think the district should approach it?
I represented the school board on the newly created district equity committee this past year. The team met several times throughout the school year as we built our language and understanding around the concept of equity and what it means to each of us as individuals and to the district. The terms Equity and Equality are often confused with each other. Equality means that all students are treated the same; whereas, Equity means that all students are provided what they need, which can vary greatly from student to student. This next year, the work will move out from the committee into the greater school community. I want to continue to champion and support this work as we look at how we can create an environment which supports all our students and staff, regardless of their background and needs, and work to remove barriers. The board should continue to monitor our achieve gaps across a variety of student populations and I am hopeful that we will see a narrowing of the gap if we do our equity work well.
How do you propose the promotion of social-emotional health within the school district?
The district began incorporating RULER, an SEL program for K-8, this past year. Teachers received training and focused on the teacher piece of the program, with some teachers incorporating components of the program, such as the mood meter, into their classrooms. This year, RULER will be rolled out to students in all primary classrooms. In addition, a team at the high school evaluated programs appropriate for older students and settled on Character Strong as the best fit. Staff are receiving training this year and will be incorporating it into their classrooms. The board’s role in promoting social-emotional health will primarily be focused on defining appropriate metrics to measure progress and monitoring these on a regular basis. In addition, I would like to see the district review the effectiveness of the Signs of Suicide training which took place last fall and determine if other programs should be considered going forward.
The district has gone through a period of budget cuts. How do you plan to help it be fiscally responsible?
The board’s main role in maintaining fiscal responsibility is to ensure that the budget reflects the priorities of the district which are defined by the 5 pillars within the strategic plan - Quality Instruction and Curriculum, Partnerships, Social-Emotional Learning, Equity and Stewardship. Expenditures and cuts under consideration must be reviewed in light of these priorities. The board should also continue to be creative in finding grants and community partnerships to fund programs that might otherwise be cut.
What qualities do you hope to find in a new superintendent?
My list of requirements for the next superintendent is long, and may be impossible to find a candidate who meets them all, but I would like to see someone who is:
- A problem-solver
- Able to inspire staff and build positive relationships
- A good listener and strong communicator
- Collaborative
- Willing to take a firm stand, knowing that not all decisions will make everyone happy
- A good manager, able to delegate
- Willing to admit when mistakes have been made and resolve them quickly
- Has a background in public education and pedagogy/curriculum
Campaign website: marilynhanesworth.com
