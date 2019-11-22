The state Department of Ecology fined an Anacortes boatyard $30,000 for allowing polluted stormwater to flow into Fidalgo Bay, the agency announced Nov. 13.
In addition to the fine, Marine Servicecenter, 2417 T Ave., must install a stormwater treatment system within 90 days. Measures that prevent metals from getting into stormwater must be in place within six months.
Ecology found that stormwater that flows off the boatyard and into Fidalgo Bay contains high levels of copper and zinc, which are toxic to fish. Copper makes young salmon unable to avoid predators and adult salmon unable to find their home rivers for spawning, according to Ecology. Zinc can kill young salmon.
“Marine life is very vulnerable to these pollutants,” Ecology’s Water Quality Program manager Heather Bartlett said in a notice about the penalty. “Other boatyards successfully prevent this sort of pollution with stormwater treatment and we expect no less of this facility.”
Paints that protect boat hulls from barnacles, algae and other marine growth contain copper and zinc. Maintenance of boat hulls can result in these metals entering stormwater, and treatment is needed at many boatyards, Ecology reported.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.