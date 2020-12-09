Masks featuring local art raise funds for Anacortes Senior Activity Center

Local artwork is being fashioned into masks and sold to benefit the Anacortes Senior Activity Center.
“I thought we’d sell 20 masks,” said Michele Pope, president of the Anacortes Senior Activity Center Foundation. They’ve sold over a hundred, and the orders keep coming.
A team of more than seven volunteers has been “sewing their fingers off,” Pope said.
The foundation in 2018 and 2019 put on sold-out unconventional runway shows, which raised 0ver $20,000 and $40,000 respectively. The pandemic’s halt of in-person events has the foundation struggling to keep pace with fundraising.
“All of us nonprofits are scrambling to do something unique,” Pope said. She came up with the idea of a mask fundraiser to provide something that meets a timely need.
“Local artists are so generous,” Pope said. The masks feature the art of Alfred Currier, Anne Schreivogl and Jennifer Bowman.
“The masks are bright and fun,” she said.
Pope said she was surprised and delighted at the number of orders received in the first week ‚ so many that they may not be able to make them all before Christmas.
Based on its success, the mask sales may continue.
Masks cost $20 and orders can be placed online at asacfoundation.org/shop/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.