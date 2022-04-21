...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Masks now optional on Skagit Transit, Guemes Island ferry
Masks became optional Tuesday on Skagit Transit buses and the Skagit County-operated Guemes Island Ferry.
Skagit Transit Executive Director Dale O’Brien said because the change in mask policy falls in line with a new federal court ruling, it did not require a vote from the transit agency’s board.
The board will get a rundown of the new policy at its meeting Wednesday, O’Brien said.
Skagit Transit Board of Directors meetings are streamed on Zoom at 11 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
The federal public transportation mask mandate was extended last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until May 3, so the Monday decision by a federal district judge to end the mandate now came as a surprise, O’Brien said.
“Passengers wishing to wear masks in these settings are encouraged to bring their own,” according to the Skagit Transit website.
Masks are expected to continue to be optional for the foreseeable future, O’Brien said.
However, the U.S. Justice Department is already appealing the Florida judge’s ruling.
