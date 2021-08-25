Everyone will be wearing masks in school buildings this year, and new mandates from Gov. Jay Inslee mean all staff and in-school volunteers must also be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Some Anacortes parents are opposing mask rules for school buildings.
Waving signs with messages like “Make Masks Optional” parents and community members, plus a few children, waved to passing cars at 12th Street and Commercial Avenue on Aug. 18.
The dozen or so people received both support and disagreement from passing cars as they joined with other similar rallies across the state to stand against mask mandates in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inslee announced earlier this summer that all students and staff would need to wear a face covering while inside school buildings this fall. People on both sides of the issue have been speaking up at Anacortes School Board meetings this summer.
“Parents should be able to choose if their kids are masked at school,” said Celese Stevens, a candidate for the Anacortes School Board who said she was at the rally as a parent. “We have a duty to encourage and protect our children.”
Stevens said she would like the board to address the topic if the mask mandate is still in place this fall.
Her opponent for the seat on the School Board, Meredith McIlmoyle, said in an email to the American last week that she supports the district.
“I certainly would like to see our students back in school without masks, however, that is not the place we are at this point in time,” she wrote. “The state has mandated that our students be masked to start the school year and following that mandate is the appropriate path for our district. I would like to encourage our community to come together to support our students and teachers in making the start to the school year the best it can be.”
The mandate is not currently optional for school boards and is required for districts throughout the state. Nor is the requirement announced last week that all school staff and volunteers at schools be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or receive an exemption.
“It has been a long pandemic, and our students and teachers have borne their own unique burdens throughout,” Inslee said. “This virus is increasingly impacting young people, and those under the age of 12 still can’t get the vaccine for themselves. We won’t gamble with the health of our children, our educators and school staff, nor the health of the communities they serve.”
District staff is still waiting for guidance on what that process will look like, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
Meanwhile, the Pfizer vaccine finally received official FDA approval on Monday for people ages 16 and over.
The district administration is conducting a staff survey about vaccination status and what things may look like going forward, Irish said. While that data isn’t yet available, Irish said he’s talked to staff members who plan to seek an exemption but none who are planning to resign over the mandate, as of now.
The School District does already have some processes in place when it comes to mandated vaccines. Some vaccines have been required for both staff and students for years, he said.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.