Cases of COVID-19 across Skagit County continue to rise, and local health leaders are encouraging mask-wearing and safety measures to help combat the latest surge.
With new cases at 161 over the five reporting days from May 15 to 19, county Health Officer Howard Leibrand said residents are likely to run into someone who is infected with the omicron variant.
“If you’re in an inside space with someone who has omicron, you will likely get it,” he said.
Between May 22 and 26, the county saw 176 more cases, according to the state Department of Health.
The pandemic is not over, even though many have abandoned precautions, Leibrand said.
Six more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 during the prior week, which represents a 63% increase over the week before that, according to an update from the county.
Anyone who is unvaccinated, over 65 or has a compromised immune system certainly should wear a mask when around others, Leibrand said.
He recommends masking in any crowded indoor setting if you want to avoid getting sick. Wearing a mask on a trip to the grocery store, for example, is a small inconvenience compared to the health impacts of COVID-19, he said.
“If I’m uncertain about what’s going on, I wear my mask,” Leibrand said.
Masks should be high-quality and well-fitting, he said. Something like an N95, KN95 or KF94 mask should be used, as they do more to filter out particulate that could spread virus.
Case counts are up statewide, said Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for prevention and health with the state Department of Health, at a media briefing May 25.
While there are no plans to return to a mask mandate, even healthy individuals should consider masking when the transmission rate is this high, she said.
When considering an indoor gathering, people should ask themselves how long they will be indoors, whether they can distance, if they can improve ventilation by opening windows and take into account the vaccination status of those they will be meeting, Fehrenbach said.
Leibrand said more people should be taking tests ahead of gatherings and using that information to make an informed decision.
“If you have COVID, don’t go,” he said. “If you don’t have COVID, enjoy yourself.”
At-home tests are easily available at many stores and pharmacies, including for free via the U.S. Postal Service at usps.com/testkits.
