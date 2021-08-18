Students in the Anacortes School District will be wearing masks while inside schools, according to district administration.
The School District is following Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders regarding mask wearing, which states that all students must wear a face covering while inside schools, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
School Board President Bobbilynn Hogge read a letter at a recent School Board meeting from state Superintendent Chris Reykdal about the order to mask in schools.
In a video posted on the state website, Reykdal said he knows that people are frustrated with mandates but referred back to research that shows that masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
He talked about the children who cannot yet get vaccinated and about how masks have helped slow the virus.
Masks will allow schools to stay open, he said.
More recently, Reykdal sent a letter to Inslee asking him to widen his vaccination requirement to all school employees. Currently, Inslee’s vaccine requirement is in place for state employees and health care workers.
“With the continued increase in cases of COVID-19 across our state due to the highly contagious Delta variant, students losing precious time learning in-person with their educators and peers because of quarantine or, potentially, school building closures is a real threat,” he wrote in the letter. “Especially after a year and a half of remote and hybrid learning, a continuity of in-person instruction will be more important this year than ever.”
Parents and community members on both sides of the issue have made their voices heard by the board and to the school district administration.
A group called For the Kids Washington is staging a series of rallies Wednesday against requiring masks in schools. One is planned in Anacortes.
School Board candidate Celese Stevens recently sent a letter to the district, asking leadership to rethink the mask mandate and imploring them to look at research that shows that masks are unhealthy for children to wear for long periods of time.
“Our findings raise significant concerns, both medically and legally, of the current mask policy in place,” she wrote in her letter. “Masks are ineffective for the purpose claimed by the mandate. They are potentially harmful, and only authorized for use by an Emergency Use Authorization. I regret my family now finds itself in the uncomfortable situation of having to declare to Anacortes School District that we conscientiously object for health, religious, legal, ethical and personal reasons.”
Her opponent for the seat on the School Board, Meredith McIlmoyle, said in an email to the American on Monday that she supports the district.
“I certainly would like to see our students back in school without masks, however, that is not the place we are at this point in time,” she wrote. “The state has mandated that our students be masked to start the school year and following that mandate is the appropriate path for our district. I would like to encourage our community to come together to support our students and teachers in making the start to the school year the best it can be.”
Diana Farnsworth, also running for a School Board position, agreed.
“Schools must follow state guidelines and trust that our leaders are making decisions in coordination with subject matter experts,” she said. “I will listen to those experts. If wearing masks for in person schooling is what it takes to keep our students, teachers, and staff safe, then that’s what we must do. The science is clear: masks save lives.”
Erik Schorr, who is running against Farnsworth for board Position 2, said it is still unclear whether a school board’s discretionary powers outweigh the governor’s emergency orders.
“There are many parents concerned about their children facing yet another year wearing masks for the entire day,” he wrote in an email. “Despite dealing with the virus for 18 months there has been no formal cost/benefit analysis performed that parents can study to become informed. We know that young students need to see faces in order to properly learn to read and speak. And all students need to see the non-verbal social cues that are so important for human communication and proper learning. These issues need to be addressed so that parents can feel comfortable that our schools are placing the children’s development as their top priority.”
Others spoke up at the School Board meeting last week, supporting the district’s decision to follow the governor’s orders and thanking the school board and the administration for all the work that has gone into running the district during the pandemic.
“I appreciate what you are doing to keep the community safe,” one mom said.
Staff is hard at work preparing for the return to school, Irish said this week.
School will be back in person for five full days a week, Irish said.
Students must be 3 feet apart, when they can be, he said. Instead of eating in classrooms in small groups like last year, the students will be eating in the lunch room again. Logistics on how scheduling for that will work are still being worked out, Irish said.
The district has also implemented strong air filtration systems, which were in the works even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
As an extra precaution, portable extra filters can be brought into areas that need them, where students are closer together, such as in the lunch room, Irish said.
A broadband update this summer means technologically the district is better situated to help students, he said.
School starts Sept. 8.
“We are really excited to see the kids,” Irish said.
