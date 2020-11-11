An additional 1% in property tax and keeping expenses steady are in the plans for the $63 million City of Anacortes 2021 budget. The proposed increase in property tax revenue would cost the average homeowner roughly $6 more per year.
Council meetings have featured public hearings related to the budget, which was first presented Oct. 5 by Mayor Laurie Gere.
Hearings will continue with the Nov. 16 meeting. The council is expected to adopt the final budget, as well as approve the increase in property tax, on Nov. 23. The draft budget, Gere’s budget statement and information on all public hearings can be found at the city website.
The city created its budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking into account the need to fill in gaps left by reduced sales tax revenue and fewer visitors, Gere said in her budget message.
“We are leveraging the best available information and revenue projections to establish this annual budget,” she said.
Sales tax revenue fluctuated heavily in the past year.
Early on, tax revenue was down by almost 20% compared to normal. It has bounced back a bit, but the slowdown will likely continue into 2021, Gere said.
The other two revenue streams – from property tax and utility tax – should stay the same, she said.
The city has an emergency reserve in its general fund. That reserve balance stands at just over $5.4 million, Gere said.
Other funds throughout the city also have reserves in place, just in case.
“Funding priorities have been reassessed, and we made tough decisions,” Gere said in her budget message. “My perennial focus is to provide services to every Anacortes resident and build the infrastructure that is our foundation for a vibrant future for generations to come. It is the duty of your city leadership to envision the needs of the city long term, making decisions that will benefit our community’s future.”
For most departments, that means staying at current staffing levels and holding down expenses as established projects move forward, Gere said.
The city plans to fully staff the Police Department but include a focus on de-escalation and bias training for commissioned officers, as well as to add a safe and contact-free way to take fingerprints once the police building reopens to the public.
The Raw Water Pipeline Project under the Skagit River is a major focus of 2021, as is the Clearwell project. The combined projects are budgeted at $12 million (paid for with a Utility Revenue Bond).
Within Public Works, the city will also work on the pavement restoration program and work on safety concerns at the 12th Street and Commercial Avenue intersection and the one at 32nd Street and M Avenue.
Those intersection projects combined will be roughly $4.6 million and be paid for by local and grant funding, Gere said.
Other focuses in the 2021 budget include continuing the growth of Access Anacortes Fiber broadband network to an additional 1,815 residents; bringing in roughly $536,000 next year from the 1/10th of 1% sales tax for affordable housing approved by voters in February; hiring a human resources and labor relations director to oversee the city’s four collective bargaining units; installing a new restroom at the Depot Arts & Community Center; improvements to the Washington Park campground; expansion at Grandview Cemetery; working with the Samish Indian Nation and the Department of Natural Resources on ways to improve the health of Fidalgo Bay for salmon; and safely reopening the library to the public next year.
“This budget has been created in the shadow of a devastating public health crisis,” Gere said. “I could not be prouder of the city’s response to this crisis. This budget reflects our unwavering commitment to serving each and every resident to the highest standard and protecting the strong fiscal position of the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.