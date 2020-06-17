Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said the city condemns racism and said city departments are reviewing policies and procedures “to ensure that our community is confident in the good work of our police department and all other departments at the city.”
Gere devoted 1 minute 40 seconds of her 30-minute COVID-19 update June 10 to the protests that have taken place locally and across the nation in response to deaths of African-Americans in police custody in the U.S.
Demonstrations took place the last two weekends at 12th Street and Commercial Avenue; another took place on Friday.
“The city supports and protects the citizen’s right to peacefully assemble,” Gere said. “Public places will always be open to peaceful demonstration and the city will always support the public’s First Amendment rights. All of us city leaders value the voice of the community and several (city leaders) joined in the peaceful demonstration this last weekend. Myself, council members and (Police) Chief Small believe that we can all work together to shape a brighter future for Anacortes.
“Anacortes is committed to maintaining our city as a welcoming, safe and just community for everyone and we condemn acts of racism, harassment and intimidation. We recognize the legitimate and nationwide concern about excessive use of force and here at the city we focus on continuous improvement and we’re all engaging in a full review of our policies and procedures to ensure that our community is confident in the good work of our police department and all other departments at the city.”
City Councilman Anthony Young, the first person of color elected to the Anacortes City Council, said Friday he met with Gere to discuss the review of policies and procedures.
“We have a wonderful police system here, better than most communities,” he said. “It’s diverse, with people of color, LGBTQ and women. The thing we need to do is continue to arm our police force with tools so they can be the best they can be, including de-escalation, cultural competence and (identifying) conscious and unconscious bias — not as a one-time thing, but so it’s part of the culture and climate.”
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said Friday that racial bias complaints against the department are non-existent, and that the number of other complaints are lower than those at similarly-sized departments. He said he reviewed a number of websites related to police reform measures and found that, while his department is already doing those things, some of the practices are not written as policy. He has since put those in writing and, when approved, they will be available online for the public to review, he said.
Floyd said the department long ago banned choke holds and strangleholds. An officer must issue a verbal warning and try to deescalate a situation before using force. Officers are required to intervene when they see an unauthorized use of force.
In summer 2019, a noose — long a symbol of hatred directed toward black Americans — was found in a tree in Cap Sante Park. Shortly thereafter, objects with Nazi symbols were found on sale at Shipwreck Day and in a local store.
In the wake of those 2019 incidents, the City Council proposed a resolution condemning acts of racism, including hate speech.
“We are looking forward to having open dialogue with active participation from our community so we can ensure we are best serving our community,” Gere said. “We are an inclusive community and we want you to have full confidence in your city and feel assured we are being proactive in taking this time as an opportunity to build trust in our community.”
Young applauded Gere’s comments. “The mayor genuinely means it,” he said. “She gets it — that as leader of this town, an international city, there is an expectation that (city leaders) must come forward” for a more just society.
