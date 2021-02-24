The Anacortes City Council voted Monday to “postpone consideration indefinitely” of the Thompson family’s request that the Anacortes Railway train be returned to them.
Through their lawyer, the Thompson family recently asked that the train they donated to the city be returned, saying the city had failed to develop a static display for the train as specified in their 2012 agreement. But council members Jeremy Carter and Anthony Young stated that the council directed Mayor Laurie Gere on Oct. 26 to return in six months with a plan to display the train so it can be viewed by the public, in keeping with the 2012 agreement.
Gere said she expected to bring a plan to the council for consideration in March. And Dave Sem, who leads the Anacortes Railway Group, said Monday that his group has “identified a major donor” and that Gere arranged a viewing of the train for the donor on Dec. 7.
While the council voted unanimously to indefinitely postpone a decision on the Thompson family’s request, two council members expressed concern about the city’s ability to keep and care for the train.
“With so much that the city has been under pressure — with revenue and financing for things like staff and a hiring freeze and road maintenance — I would like to caution against using any city funds for the train when we have very great needs of our citizens in our infrastructure that need to be addressed,” Councilwoman Carolyn Moulton said.
Councilman Ryan Walters said he was “fairly distressed” about photos that supposedly show “water damage, chipped paint, missing pieces and tarnished brass” on the train.
“If the train were to be run, it would suffer quite a bit more damage simply because of our weather here, and the fact that the train is an art piece,” Walters said. “I think you would build a different train if you were expecting to run the train on a continuous basis.”
The restored 1902 steam engine with three hand-built passenger cars was operated as an amusement ride in Anacortes from 1979 to 1999. The Anacortes Railway Group brought the train to Anacortes from Seattle, where it was stored after Thompson died in 1999, and took the train out on a test run here in 2016.
Anacortes Railway Group had proposed operating the train between Ben Root Skate Park and 34th Street, but Sem said the group has backed off on that proposal; the group’s priority is helping the city live up to the conditions in the 2012 agreement, he said.
Residents have had mixed reactions on what the city should do with the train.
Resident Dennis Clark said the city should return it. He said it was a restricted donation, not an outright gift; and that the maritime history preserved by the Anacortes Museum, the Maritime Heritage Center and W.T. Preston Sternwheeler is more relevant to Anacortes.
“Return the train to the Thompson family with the city’s thanks,” Clark said. “The city has other important issues to work on.
To local train enthusiasts, the train is a reminder of the important role the railroad played in the city’s development. To some, it’s also a work of art. Thompson, a mechanical engineer and train enthusiast, purchased and restored the 1902 steam engine and built the early 1900s-style passenger cars. He obtained the use of right of way, laid track and operated the train here as an amusement under the name “Anacortes Railway.”
Disappointed that the train was not on display in accordance with the 2012 agreement, the Thompson family wanted the city to sell it to train enthusiast Bret Iwan of California. Iwan, a designer, vintage restorer and voice actor, proposed operating the train in the Sacramento-area city of Lincoln. Iwan had offered the city $117,000 for the train.
Iwan and his family custom-built a 15-inch gauge electric railroad that encircles a family member’s home in a Lincoln neighborhood. He was eyeing “10 acres of rolling hills with old-growth trees and rock formations” for the Anacortes Railway’s operation.
