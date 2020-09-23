Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere has earned an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities.
The certificate recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training roles, responsibilities and legal requirements; public sector resource management; community planning and development; and effective local leadership.
To qualify, Gere completed more than 60 hours of training and demonstrated community service.
Gere was elected mayor in November 2013. As mayor, she oversees the regional water system and serves on several boards of directors, including Skagit Council of Governments, Skagit Transit, the Solid Waste Governance Board, Skagit 911, the Emergency Operations Center, and the Chamber of Commerce. She works closely with the Skagit County Board of Commissioners, the Skagit County Public Health Department, state and federally elected legislators and other mayors in Skagit County. She previously served on the Planning Commission and the Island Hospital Board of Commissioners.
