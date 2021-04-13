Plans to put the Tommy Thompson Train on public display and care for it are taking shape.
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere introduced on Monday a proposal to improve the train shed at The Depot — adding a new foundation, climate controls, insulation, lighting and windows — at a contractor-estimated cost of up to $115,000. The train would be cared for, and the display staffed by, city staff and volunteers from the nonprofit Anacortes Railway Group. Annual maintenance costs are estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.
Gere said the plan — which she developed in consultation with city department directors, the city attorney and the railway group — would fulfill the conditions of the 2012 donation agreement between the city and the Thompson family.
But Headen Thompson, son of the late Tommy Thompson, and Thompson family attorney Lisa Carney still want the train returned to the family, saying too much time has elapsed since the city first agreed to develop a static display for the train, which operated in Anacortes from 1979 to 1999.
The Thompson family wanted the city to sell the train to a designer and vintage restorer who proposed operating it in the Sacramento area as a public amusement.
The city signed an updated agreement in 2019 with Anne Thompson, allowing the city to sell her late husband’s train. The council ultimately opted to keep the train in Anacortes. Headen Thompson said Monday the city “misled” his mother.
Council members acknowledged the time that had passed since the 2012 agreement and said they want to properly honor the legacy of Tommy Thompson, a mechanical engineer who restored the turn-of-the-century steam engine and hand-built the four early 1900s-style passenger cars. Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said the train represents an important part of local history, but that if this latest effort doesn’t work out, it will be time for the city to pursue another course.
“It’s not fair to leave it in limbo,” she said.
In response to council members’ request, Gere said she would return within a month with a memorandum of agreement with the railway group for the maintenance and care of the train and the train shed.
