Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere is accepting applications for appointment to a vacancy on the Planning Commission.
Members of the Planning Commission are appointed by the mayor with the consent of the City Council. Terms are for six years; the term of this unexpired vacancy ends in December 2023.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 27.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month in the City Council Chambers. The commission’s responsibilities, according to the city website: assist in initial development and amendment of the Comprehensive Plan, development regulations and other city plans through review, public hearings and community input; review certain development proposals for conformity with applicable plans, rules and regulations; make recommendations to City Council or make the final decision for certain types of applications.
According to the application announcement, applicants should be residents who have a desire to serve the community; time to devote to commission responsibilities; and a background and interest in planning, community and economic development. To apply, submit a Talent Bank application through the city’s website or copy and paste the following URL: https://forms.cityofanacortes.org/Forms/TalentBank.
For information, contact Don Measamer, director of Planning, Community and Economic Development, at don@cityofanacortes.org or 360-299-1942.
