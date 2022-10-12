Some large expenses loom for the City of Anacortes in 2023, reflected in the nearly $21 million increase over prior year in its proposed $129.4 million budget.
Despite this, Mayor Matt Miller said Monday in his first budget message that the plan for 2023 is conservative and focuses on needs rather than wants.
Some of the largest expenses include $12.5 million for the deconstruction and cleanup of contamination at the old Water Treatment Plant, funded by the water fund capital reserves. R Avenue improvements will cost about $5 million, with funding through federal grants. Meanwhile, salaries and benefits for city employees will go up by 7.6%, an increase of about $2.1 million over 2022, and general services expenses (like street overlays, insurance and utility costs) will go up by about $1.2 million.
Miller said he takes fiscal responsibility seriously, and he wants to promote transparency and show city residents where their money goes.
The mayor's budget message, which is required by state code, is one part of the city's months-long exploration of next year's budget.
On Monday, the City Council went over more of the city's facilities plan.
On Oct. 17, it will review the entire Public Works budget, following that up with the governmental budget review on Oct. 24.
On Nov. 7, the city will host a public hearing on the budget, and the council will review the entire Capital Facilities Plan, the budget and the property tax ordinances.
Miller split his message into five parts: fiscal accountability, public safety, smart growth, focus on infrastructure and quality of life.
^
FISCAL ACCOUNTABILITY
Miller said thoughtful work went into the budget, which reflects the values of the community and council.
"While we have weathered the pandemic in a solid position, enabling us to cash-flow our Access Anacortes Fiber project, we predict an uncertain economic climate in 2023," Miller said in his message. "Inflation, recovering supply chains and likely recession have led us to prepare a conservative budget that we will closely monitor until a clearer fiscal picture emerges.
"... We commit to providing our front-line public safety professionals with the resources and tools they need in a challenging legal environment. We will continue to maintain and improve our public infrastructure and facilities — assuring that every resident enjoys the quality of life that is the hallmark of our community."
^
PUBLIC SAFETY
Safety will be enhanced "by strengthening the capability of police and fire departments with additional code enforcement and creative crisis response," he said.
Much of the 2022 police budget went toward increased technology as required by state law, such as new body cameras along with staff trainings.
The police will continue implementing new technology next year and also hopes to add a half-time parking and code enforcement officer to focus on issues that have arisen, such as transient RVs, Miller said.
In 2022, the Fire Department was restructured.
"We restructured our leadership team with the addition of two new assistant chiefs, creating shift-supervising captain positions, and promoting two lieutenants," Miller said in his message. "Following several retirements and staff transitions, the fire department welcomed nine new employees to the department in 2022. We are continuing our ongoing partnership with Island Health to offset 50% of the cost of our highly successful Community Paramedic Program."
Late in 2023, the Fire Department should receive its new ladder truck, approved in the 2022 budget. The truck replaces one that is 25 years old and beyond its recommended life cycle, Miller said.
The city is also working on a feasibility study for a new fire station, he said.
^
SMART GROWTH
The city will focus on implementing the Shoreline Master Plan and taking a look at critical areas in Anacortes.
It also is moving toward a paperless system and implementing OpenGov software as a way to be more transparent to city residents, Miller said.
Affordable housing will be addressed in accordance with the city's comprehensive plan.
"City Council has adopted new development regulations to support housing affordability and diversity policies," Miller said. "Included are new standards for smaller housing types and new affordable housing provisions and incentives. These are living documents that will be updated as needed. These changes aim to increase opportunities for our citizens to secure housing that is safe and relatively affordable."
Miller also talked about the struggles of the court system and Public Defender's Office.
"Both the Anacortes Municipal Court and the Public Defender’s Office continue to manage the impacts of the Washington State Supreme Court decision in State v. Blake," Miller said. "The Blake decision invalidated Washington’s strict liability making drug possession cases much more difficult to prosecute. As a result, the Municipal Court now hears cases previously heard by the County Superior Court. We are closely monitoring potential change in the state laws moving forward."
^
INFRASTRUCTURE
Plans are to increase services like the Access Anacortes Fiber Internet. The network is not complete but already brings about $1.2 million a year.
The network has more than 1,600 residences and businesses signed up, with more than 1,500 in the queue awaiting service hookups, Miller said. The city is pursuing funding options for more installations.
"The City has secured a $2.25 million grant from the Economic Development Administration and has applied for a $563,000 grant from the Washington state Broadband Office to partially fund expansion of the network east of A Avenue, backfilling gaps in our current service area and passing 1,815 premises," Miller said in his message.
More expansions are planned.
"The area between Anacopper Mine Road and A Avenue construction will begin in the fall of 2022 and continue into 2023, passing an additional 875 homes and businesses," Miller said. "This is projected to cost $2.58 million. The City secured a $500,000 grant from Skagit County to offset the cost of the project."
Anacortes is the first city in Washington to operate a fiber network like this, Miller said.
The Public Works Department is the city's largest department. It focuses on many aspects of Anacortes life, including road quality, he said.
In 2022, Public Works welcomed a new director and finished up the roundabout project at 32nd Street and M Avenue. Crews painted the outside of the Senior Activity Center and installed six new charging stations for electric cars at City Hall and at the Anacortes library.
"In 2023, the Water Treatment Plant will extend our service area to South Fidalgo," Miller said. "We will implement a new Water System Plant Update, complete cross-connection updates, continue water main replacements and see the demolition of our former plant site."
The city aims to add a staff position that will serve half-time on the Stormwater program and half on inspection and code enforcement.
"This position will complement our work protecting the Salish Sea and meet our priority of cleaning up blemished properties in our community," Miller said. "This position will be funded through our restricted permit funds and stormwater fees."
Improvements on R Avenue include a roundabout at 30th Street and will be funded by a Freight Mobility Enhancement grant.
The city will also continue to move forward on its outfall replacement project, continue paving and buy two new garbage trucks.
^
QUALITY OF LIFE
The quality of life sector of the budget is funded to continue services that make a vibrant, healthy community. A major part of that involves parks and recreation, Miller said.
"We will continue the momentum created in 2022 by offering 10 different sport leagues, 50 classes and nine community events in 2023. Our events such as the Egg Dash, Kids-R-Best Fest and Wonderland Walk each attract over 500 local participants annually," he said. "In the coming year, we will make significant improvements to our parks. The design for the new skate park will be completed and construction is set to begin in 2023. Likewise, our new restroom near the playground at Washington Park is on track to be completed in 2023."
This part of the budget supports the Senior Activity Center, which attracts more than 100 visitors a day, and the Anacortes Museum, which has plans to expand its offerings. It also funds the library.
"The 2023 library budget is an investment in the quality of life of the community by supporting a service that empowers a lifetime of discovery for Anacortes residents," Miller said.
