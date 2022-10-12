Cap Sante view
Buy Now

The mayor’s budget message covers all aspects of the city, pictured from Cap Sante Viewpoint on the morning of Sept. 19, for the 2023 year, including public safety, infrastructure and quality of life.

 Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

Some large expenses loom for the City of Anacortes in 2023, reflected in the nearly $21 million increase over prior year in its proposed $129.4 million budget.

Despite this, Mayor Matt Miller said Monday in his first budget message that the plan for 2023 is conservative and focuses on needs rather than wants. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.