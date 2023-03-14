Public safety, fiber and construction are big parts of what's going on in town right now, according to Mayor Matt Miller.
He gave his annual State of the City Address to a packed City Council chambers during a Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday, March 9.
He covered many aspects of Anacortes government by focusing on the different committees on which members of the City Council take part.
Fiber, for example, is a committee that oversees the installation of the city's fiber system
By the end of this year, the program is expected to bring in more than $1.75 million in annual revenue. Also by the end of this year, fiber should be available in all areas that are within city limits. The city is working as fast as it can to connect people who want fiber, Miller said.
When the city launched its first pilot area, more than 50% of the people in that area signed up right away and the program has continued to exceed expectations, he said.
The Economic Development Committee is new this year and is looking at a strategic plan to bring more economic development here, Miller said. It works in collaboration with other agencies, too.
It, along with many other city committees, is also looking at plans for a Depot Arts & Community Center pavilion building that would allow a covered space for large events including the Farmers Market, Miller said. It will help provide space for events as the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed closes down at the end of this year, he said.
Also of concern to this committee is the decision by Washington State Ferries to delay the return of the Sidney, B.C., route until at least 2030. This decision will have a huge impact on economic development here, Miller said.
This decision is a "gut punch," he said.
This year, the Planning Committee is taking on a Shoreline Management Plan update as well as implementing the Housing Action Plan, Miller said. It is also fine-tuning the bonus height regulations that allow people in a certain area of the city to add a fifth level to their buildings if certain conditions are met.
Policy and regulations around the city's parklets are also expected, Miller said.
Permits for almost all types were down last year after big numbers in 2021, he said. Total dwelling unit permits issued in 2020 totaled 121, in 2021 totaled 170 and in 2022 totaled 83.
The city issued permits for 52 townhome units in 2021 and 18 in 2022. For multifamily units, the city issued permits for 55 in 2020, 29 in 2021 and none in 2022.
Permits for single family residences, the most popular dwelling type in town, were at 46 in 2022, 57 in 2021 and 34 in 2022.
There are large building projects going on all over the city, Miller said. The Samish Indian Nation low-income cottages are just starting out and the Skagit County housing project on D Avenue is about 80% complete, he said.
The Anacortes Family Center is coming close to finishing its office buildings, and its apartments on 26th Street, which are for low-income people and families, is about half-done, Miller said.
A conversion from Islands Inn to low-income apartments is coming, but the permitting process isn't done yet, he said.
Other news from the planning department is that Director Don Measamer is retiring after 30 years of service. Measamer received a standing ovation at the meeting.
Other committees focus on affordable housing and community services, the library and the museum.
The Parks and Recreation Committee has been working on a lot, including updates to the Anacortes Community Forest Lands plan and trestle restoration, which recently finished. The city's skate park should also see changes this year, with a brand-new park and pump track.
Work is coming to the Ship Harbor Interpretive Preserve, where rising waters washed away part of the trail.
The Public Works committee and department are working on R Avenue (including a roundabout), and coordinating improvements at Commercial Avenue and 12th Street with the state Department of Transportation.
The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee helps award grants to groups in town that will help bring in tourism. Applications are now open for this year's grants. Last year, the city awarded total funding of about $500,000.
The Finance Committee is working on getting the city's finances in OpenGov, which offers a more transparent look at the budgeting process, as well as working on the public safety levy lid lift to help fund more police and fire department staff in town.
In 2022, about 81% of the city's income — or about $21 million, came from a variety of state and local taxes.
Of that, about 25% came from property taxes, about 22% from utility taxes, 27% from sales and use tax, and 26% from other state taxes. Another 17% came from charges for service for various utilities and another 2% came from grants and donations.
The top five sales and use taxes in town came from new housing construction (6% or about $401,000), boat dealers (5% or about $336,000), other retailers (5% or $329,560), used car dealers (5% or $320,000) and restaurants (3% or $206,000).
The Public Safety Committee oversees the police and fire departments.
The APD is currently working on filling its half-time parking enforcement officer position, which is new this year, and recently extended invitations to fill open officer positions. It is also continuing work with its outreach team to work with those who are living on the street, especially around T Avenue.
The police department is also restarting its Citizens' Academy this year, in addition to reenergizing its Citizens' Patrol.
On the fire side, the department restructured last year and filled its empty positions. Now, it is looking for more help through the levy lid lift to help add a second unit at the city's main station so the city will be more covered when needed.
The ballot measure would allow the city to increase its portion of property taxes by more than the state-allowed 1%. It is looking to ask for $3.375 per $1,000 of assessed value, an increase of 36 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
For a home valued at $500,000, that would add about $180 a year to bring the total city property taxes to about $1,688.
The new money would allow the city to hire eight new firefighters and five new police officers.
Right now, the city property taxes are the fourth largest chunk of a city resident's property tax bills, Miller said. The majority goes to the state, then the Anacortes School District, with the county and city coming next.
The measure will be on the ballot for the April 25 election, with ballots mailed April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.