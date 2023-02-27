Mayor names four to Anacortes Arts Commission Staff report AAreporter Author email Feb 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mayor Matt Miller appointed four new members of the Anacortes Arts Commission during a City Council meeting Monday.The council approved his appointments.Bob Hogan, Mark Gardner and Dona Reed each will serve for three years.Miller appointed Hyojeong “Clara” Jeong to a one-year student term.He also thanked outgoing commissioners Terry McDonald, Betsy Humphries and Laura Hamilton for many years of service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Job Market Institutions AAreporter Author email Follow AAreporter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Guemes Ferry out of service while dock repaired City, port, chamber seek solutions for vandalized bathrooms Anacortes wrestlers place at state tournament Anacortes Police Department hosts annual Splash and Dash plunge into Fidalgo Bay Trap-neuter-return method helps Anacortes group work with feral cats COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
