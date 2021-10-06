The City of Anacortes kicked off its annual budget process Monday on its way to setting the 2022 budget.
Mayor Laurie Gere addressed the council to share some information about next year’s budget, the last she helped craft as she gets ready to leave office at the end of the year.
After her budget message, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund went through the first portion of the Capital Facilities Plan for 2022-2027. Monday’s presentation focused on the Public Works Department.
Additional meetings will go over the budget in more detail as the City Council looks at upcoming capital projects in other departments.
In her budget message, Gere said the 2022 budget offers some long-term planning that will help Anacortes deal with the ramifications of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed our way of life and how we do business,” Gere said.
The budget represents the city’s dedication to fiscal responsibility, as well as its priorities of public safety, sound infrastructure and community programs, she said.
She talked about her dedication over the past eight years in office to keeping a cash reserve fund, which is now at $5.1 million and can be used if needed.
Gere also talked about putting new systems in place to make the budget process more transparent and accessible to city residents.
As Gere went through the different departments, she highlighted expenses that would come up in the new year, as well as what’s happening now.
The police will soon be wearing body cameras, as per state law, and that department may require additional records staff to keep up with demand, for example. Police officers are will receive training to help them work with the most vulnerable community members.
The Fire Department is working on education and equipment upgrades (such as replacing its 25-year-old ladder truck), as well as adding a community paramedic, for which the city is supplying $65,000 in partnership with Island Hospital.
The Anacortes Museum Foundation is working on an antique engine display for Fire Station 1, set to be opened in 2024.
The Anacortes fiber optic program continues to expand and will keep doing so in 2022, bringing high-speed internet to many more homes and businesses and filling in gaps in service, Gere said.
The budget shows a “continued commitment to this endeavor, which is an important investment in our community’s long-term future,” she said.
Public Works is the biggest department and has some major plans coming up, including a sewer outfall project estimated to cost $19.5 million.
Gere said the budget also shows dedication to streets and water line improvements.
Housing affordability continues to be a focus of the City Council and is reflected in the budget, Gere said.
Also included are contract negotiations with different groups and increasing the number of parks department staff to pre-pandemic levels. The parks and outdoor spaces in Anacortes are places where many people found both exercise and solace during the pandemic, Gere said.
“Full staffing will help us take care of and maintain our recreation facilities, she said.
Also included are improvements, like the Grandview Cemetery expansion, set to continue next year.
In his portion of the meeting, Hoglund went over several projects in detail, answering questions from the City Council and from the audience. He was joined by Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer.
The departments that fall under Public Works are the facilities and solar sector of the city, wastewater, solid waste, stormwater, transportation and water.
The biggest project is the $19.5 million to “relocate and replace existing outfall with a larger outfall that can handle increasing flow from the Wastewater Treatment Plant for the next 50 to 100 years,” according to city documents.
All projects are listed in this week’s agenda packet at www.cityofanacortes.org/700/Meeting-Documents-and-Video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.