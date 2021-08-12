Walters, Miller issue post-election statements
Anacortes mayoral candidates Ryan Walters and Matt Miller issued the following statements after updated election results confirmed that they had advanced to the Nov. 2 general election.
“I’m grateful for the support voters have shown for me and my vision of a community united around strengthening neighborhoods, invigorating our downtown, and improving the efficiency, performance and customer service of city government,” Walters said. “I’m excited to be going into the general [election] with more votes than any other candidate, and I’m looking forward to connecting with even more of our community before Nov. 2.”
Miller said he’s happy with the results and expected a competitive race.
“We look forward to bringing our message of experienced, reasoned, non-partisan leadership to more members of our community, as we reset to the November General Election race,” Miller said. “I also want to thank my fellow military veteran, Tammy [Guffey], for her willingness to run and her positive message she brought to the primary.”
Updated results from the Aug. 3 primary election showed Walters with 3,581 votes (49.28%), Miller with 3,382 votes (46.54%), and Guffey with 290 votes (3.99%). The ballot count was last updated on Aug. 11 and included absentee ballots that were postmarked and mailed by Election Day. The next ballot count is scheduled on Aug. 17. The results will be certified that day, according to the Skagit County Auditor Elections Office.
Guffey endorses Walters for mayor of Anacortes
Tammy Guffey, unsuccessful candidate for mayor of Anacortes in the Aug. 3 primary election, has endorsed Ryan Walters in the Nov 2 general election.
Walters said he’s “honored to have earned” Guffey’s endorsement, noting that her campaign “promoted the critically important message that everyone in this community matters.”
Guffey, an Army veteran whose experience with post-traumatic stress disorder led her to become an author and advocate for mental health and suicide prevention, placed third in the primary and did not advance to the general election. Her campaign was about inspiring residents to get involved — she was a first-time candidate for public office who has lived in Anacortes for two years — and changing the tone in community dialogue.
Walters is in the middle of his third City Council term. He is a former deputy prosecuting attorney for Skagit County and is planning director of the Samish Indian Nation. Walters placed first in the primary. Matt Miller, a two-term City Council member, finished second. Miller is a former small-business owner and retired Navy aviator who served as executive officer of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.
