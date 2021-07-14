The three candidates for mayor of Anacortes differ on whether this city of 18,000 residents needs a new City Hall.
Ryan Walters, a three-term member of the City Council, thinks the current City Hall — a 106-year-old building that was originally an Elks lodge — is too big and inefficient.
Matt Miller, a two-term council member, thinks the current City Hall is fine, particularly after all of the money the city has invested over the years on solar panels, new windows and interior modifications.
Tammy Lane Guffey, an author and public speaker, said she likes City Hall, particularly the council chambers, but believes human needs are more important right now than building needs.
“Coming out of the pandemic, I want to build the people right now,” she said Tuesday. “People need us, not buildings.”
Walters expressed concern June 28 about investing more money in improvements — this time, the parking lot — for a building that he said “doesn’t have a long-term future.” He voted for the $450,000 contract for parking lot improvements — bioretention swales, pervious pavers, a stormwater vault, bulb outs for safer street crossings, and charging stations for electric vehicles — because it’s part of a pollution settlement agreement with Puget Soundkeepers Alliance.
“It’s a great-looking project, and it has a lot of nice features,” Walters told the council. “But I really have a hard time supporting it because it’s behind a building I don’t see has a future. Long term, I don’t see how we maintain City Hall. We’ve talked about this quite a few times, but never really at a level of detail where we can plan what we look for in the next City Hall building.”
Among his concerns: “There’s not that many people in it, but it takes up a lot of room.”
Walters has shared his views about the future of City Hall in the past — the Anacortes American last reported on it on May 29, 2019 — and city officials have said informal discussions have taken place over the years regarding the long-term suitability of the old building as City Hall.
The building that now houses City Hall comprises 20,800 square feet, has three floors and a basement, and has an assessed value of $2.4 million, according to the Skagit County Assessor’s office.
The local Elks Club built the building in 1915 and added a west wing and third story for the 1922 state Elks convention. The club went bankrupt during the Great Depression, and Skagit County foreclosed in 1934. The City of Anacortes acquired the building in January 1939, and the building served a variety of functions: ballroom, skating rink, bowling alley and fitness center; offices for the federal Works Projects Administration, the USO and Red Cross; and Municipal Court (in what is now the council chambers).
In 1947, the City of Anacortes remodeled the building, and it became City Hall.
Over the years, the basement housed the YMCA, the library, the senior center and a teen center. The Boys & Girls Club now operates in the basement, though discussions are ongoing about building a community center that would house the club and provide other opportunities for the city’s teens and children.
Miller said Monday that he likes the building’s flexibility.
“It’s a building that has survived a long time. It’s functional. I think it’s fine,” he said. “Do we need to plan maybe 20 years out to have a new City Hall? Maybe. I think Mr. Walters’ time frame is sooner than mine. I think we have a good, functioning, well-built building. I’d love to have a different place for the Boys & Girls Club. That’s been an ongoing process, and we’re fortunate that it’s big enough that we’re able to host the Boys & Girls Club, but it’s probably not the ideal location for them or for us.”
Miller said if the Boys & Girls Club does move to a new site in the future, that would provide room for the city’s growing IT Department. Meanwhile, allowing employees to work remotely is also freeing up space.
“Usually those conversations (about City Hall’s future) come up when we’re talking about spending money on improvements,” Miller said. “It’s a good discussion to have, but don’t think it’s necessary at this point.”
Meanwhile, Guffey — who was one of two residents in the audience at the City Council meeting Monday, said other issues are more pressing than building a new City Hall.
“I picked up a lady who happens to be homeless the other day and drove her to Mount Erie,” Guffey said Tuesday. “She told me, ‘It’s hard to see the beauty of Anacortes when you’re so worried about housing.’ It’s so sad. The people (camping) on T Street — that’s just a sliver. There’s so many more.”
